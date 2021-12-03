6 stocks that could make you rich in 2022

Image source: Getty Images

There’s no doubt that 2021 has been a pivotal year for the stock market. Stocks and shares across the pharmaceutical industries, the cannabis industry and the tech industries have seen significant growth since January.

In addition, 2021 has been quite the year for sustainable investments. In fact, a third of millennials claim that they consider environmental factors when choosing which stocks to buy into.

Now that 2021 is nearly over, it’s time to start planning your investment strategy for the new year. Taking current trends and market activity into account, it is easy to pick out a number of stocks that could make huge profits in 2022.

Six stocks that could blow up in 2022

Are you planning to expand your investment portfolio in 2022? If so, here are six stocks that have the potential to explode in the coming year!

1. Xebra Brands

Cannabis legalisation is a hot topic in many countries around the globe and as a result, cannabis stocks are expected to boom in the coming years. This means that by 2025, the cannabis beverage market could be worth around $3 billion!

Xebra Brands has recently been granted trademarks in Mexico to release a range of cannabidiol-infused products. According to the brand’s president, Mexico is rumoured to have a huge consumer market for the drinks, which puts the company in a very good position for 2022.

2. Tilray Inc.

Another cannabis stock set to take the industry by storm is Tilray Inc. The firm recently announced that two of its leading brands will be collaborating for the launch of a new cannabidiol ready-to-drink cocktail.

The cocktail will pave the way for the company’s entry into the spirits sector. As well as this, the drink will provide consumers with a unique twist on traditional Vodka. Tilray already has a successful line of beers and seltzers and their newest product is expected to be just as popular with consumers.

3. Amazon.com

Amazon isn’t exactly a newcomer in the stock market. The company has been an attractive investment for several years now, launching in 1995 and continuing to grow ever since.

This year, the eCommerce giant is expected to turn over $120 billion in sales. Amazon has been putting large amounts of cash into new developments and projects over the last year, which could suggest that the company has even more to come!

Experts say that Amazon stock is currently trading at a fair price and should improve its market capitalisation in 2022. That is to say, Amazon could be a great investment to add to your portfolio.

4. Facebook Inc.

Facebook stock has experienced a recent rally due to the company’s move into the Metaverse. The social media giant re-branded itself as Meta in October, revealing that the social media platform will soon offer virtual reality components to its users.

Mark Zuckerburg (Meta CEO) expects the metaverse transformation to take around five years. Consequently, this stock could be a very rewarding investment decision.

5. Roblox

With Facebook’s metaverse development in full swing, 2022 could be an excellent year for a number of metaverse stocks.

Roblox is an online entertainment platform and is the closest thing to an existing metaverse social network. The firm operates the Roblox Studio – a natural desktop tool that allows developers to design their own metaverse experiences.

The stock increased by 50% in November. Moreover, Roblox has experienced a 30% increase in daily active users in 2021.

6. Microsoft

Microsoft is a household name that has been a safe bet for investors for years. Due to increasing demand, the company is expanding into cloud computing and has recently given Amazon a run for its money.

Back in June, the tech giant revealed plans for a massive tech expansion in China. The expansion is set to be completed in January 2022 and will make Microsoft services more accessible in Asia.

Therefore, Microsoft is a promising investment for 2022 that has huge potential.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Ruby Layram Ruby is a freelance writer who enjoys writing about all things personal finance. After embarking on her own side hustle journey three years ago, Ruby is passionate about helping others to learn about the ins and outs of persona... Read More