6 investing apps to help you manage your portfolio

No matter what your investing goals are, there are two types of investing app to help you manage your portfolio:

apps to track investments; and
apps to buy and sell investments.

Portfolio-tracking apps

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance has been around for years. Its free and premium tiers will help you manage your portfolio. Access is via a web interface and apps for iOS and Android. You can access information about your portfolio and about stocks you’re following, and relevant news from your personal dashboard.

To get started, you can either import your portfolio data or manually enter details. Both options are simple in a web browser.

While you can include a wide range of stock-related investments, you can’t include cash or bank accounts. At $49.99 a month, the premium tier offers premium data and charting, portfolio analysis, research, investment ideas and company profiles.

Sharesight

Sharesight offers iOS and Android apps as well as a web interface. It’s free for basic use, with premium plans ranging from £11 to £24 per month. Premium plans provide more details, more holdings and more support.

You can either enter your portfolio manually or import it from certain partner services. You can use the ‘Trade Confirmation Emails’ feature to automatically import trades from other services.

Once you’ve loaded your portfolio details, Sharesight tracks all your listed stocks from over 30 worldwide stock exchanges. To help you manage your portfolio, you can track multiple asset classes, including currency, cryptocurrencies, bonds and property.

Sharesight’s analysis tools make it easy to benchmark your portfolio and to track your dividends to make your tax return easier.

Morningstar Portfolio Manager

Morningstar is a well-known investment research group, mainly aimed at value investors. Its app is available on Android, iOS and as a web interface.

You can import your portfolio from other websites and software, or enter the details manually. Both are straightforward via the web interface.

Morningstar focuses on asset allocation, fees, and investments with consistent returns. If you’re looking for technical charting, however, you’ll be disappointed.

Users on the free tier can access alerts and news to help them manage up to five portfolios, while the premium tier gives access to more detailed portfolio analysis, in-depth data, research and export options for up to ten portfolios. The premium tier costs £19/month, £159/year, £289/two years or £399/three years, with a two-week free trial.

Investing apps

All investment platforms have a trade-off between fees, range of options, and customer services, so stay alert and make sure the platform you choose has the service level you need.

Hargreaves Lansdown

In the UK, Hargreaves Lansdown is among the best-known investment platforms, with user-friendly web, Android and iOS apps.

Sitting at the high-fee, high-service end of the scale, it offers a range of services to help you manage your portfolio, including detailed portfolio analysis, share and fund trading, comprehensive customer service, and education. You can even link and track accounts held on other platforms.

On the lower tiers, trades are £11.95 each, with a management fee of 0.45% per annum of your fund value.

Revolut

Revolut is one of the most popular UK financial apps among younger investors. It’s only available as user-friendly iOS and Android apps.

In the fee–service tradeoff, Revolut is at the low-fees, low-service end of the scale. Despite that, a basic account gets you a number of free trades per month, free currency exchange between 30 currencies, and access to five cryptocurrencies.

Higher tiers with more perks are £6.99 or £12.99 a month, plus 0.01% per annum of your portfolio value.

Revolut is a solid choice if you want to invest in a limited range of 300 US stocks or foreign exchange. However, don’t expect good customer service, research, analysis or education.

Stake

Stake is new in the UK, but has been around for years in Australia. It offers access to over 3,500 US stocks and exchang-traded funds (ETFs) via user-friendly iOS and Android apps. The UK web interface is on the way. You can transfer your US stocks or funds into Stake from any Drivewealth-supported broker. Ask your broker if you’re not sure.

The free tier offers unlimited free trades, while $9 or $19 a month gives you a wider range of trading options and more customer support. International transfers cost 0.5%.

Stake presents stock information that’s easy to understand, and its newsletter and blog are great for learning!

Takeaway

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced investor, there are more investing apps than ever to help you learn about online share dealing and manage your portfolio. Take a look!