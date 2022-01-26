Shhh! 10 expert insider questions to ask before you buy a house

Image Source: Getty Images

Buying a home is an extremely exciting adventure. But it’s also one that carries a lot of responsibility and involves plenty of moving parts. If you’re planning to buy a house, there are key questions you should ask before you start arranging a removal service!

To help you through this stressful process, I’m going to reveal some insider tips and ten expert questions to ask when buying a house. Read on to find out exactly what you need to be wary of.

10 expert questions to ask before you buy a house

Michael Reading from Housetastic reveals his 10 top questions to prioritise if you’re looking to buy a home.

1. How long has this property been on the market?

This will tell you a lot from the get-go. If the property has been on sale for yonks, you need to find out why that’s the case. Because it may be a major reason to avoid buying the house. It could also just be something simple, like the initial asking price being too high.

2. What are the average monthly costs?

Once you own a home, it’s important to be aware of how much it’s going to cost you. Bills will vary, but something like the council tax band will be fairly fixed. So, you should try to get a rough idea of what it will cost you each month to live in the house.

3. Why is the owner selling?

This isn’t a nosy question to ask. It will strengthen your position as a buyer and potentially reveal something about the house that you might not have realised until after you’d bought it. You’ll get a better idea about whether you want to buy the house and whether it’s the right property for you.

4. Have there been any extensions or renovations?

Knowing this will give you a better understanding of the property. Cosmetic work is no cause for alarm, but if there’s been major structural work, you need to know about it. It’s usually worth getting a survey done before you buy a house to get a clear picture of the condition of the property.

5. Have there been any damp issues?

Damp in a home is no joke. Mould and damp issues can sometimes be hard to spot – and expensive to fix. Always check the walls and take a look behind the furniture because damp can lead to serious problems and potentially reduce the home’s value.

6. What is specifically included in the sale?

Not every house will be sold ‘as is’. Light fixtures, appliances and all sorts of other bits and bobs may or may not be included. So make sure you check, and if the seller is looking for a quick sale – you might get to keep things they don’t want to take with them.

7. How are the neighbours?

Bad neighbours can be a nightmare to deal with, and it’s something you probably wouldn’t notice when you’re in the process of buying a house in the UK. Always ask this question before you buy a house and you should be told about any serious problems or complaints lodged with the council.

8. Is the property in a conservation area?

Living in a conservation area does come with certain challenges. It can be much more difficult to make any changes to your home – even if you just want to paint the outside walls! The flip side is that houses in these areas tend to sell at a premium and hold their value well.

9. How energy efficient is this property?

With energy prices rising, it’s really important to know how efficient the home is. You may reconsider the notion of buying a house and getting a mortgage if it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to keep it ticking over.

10. Is there parking available?

We are motor lovers in the UK, and it’s important to know whether you’ll need to use on-street parking. Some streets are first-come, first-served, and others require permits.

Where you park can also impact your car insurance price. Knowing this ahead of time before you buy a house will help you plan your parking situation and potentially avoid fines or high insurance costs.

About the author George Sweeney (DipFA) George is a freelance writer focused on educating others in personal finance, tax, and investing. He’s a qualified Financial Adviser and previously worked within property and insurance in a number of different countries.<... Read More