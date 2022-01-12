Selling your home in 2022? 3 tips to add value without breaking bank

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re planning to move and sell your home, it’s natural that you’ll want to achieve the best possible sale price. Keeping your home well maintained will help you achieve this, and it’s also possible to make a few renovations and alterations that will add value.

But before you invest in any changes, it’s wise to explore the changes that will have the most impact without significant outlay. With that in mind, here are three tips to add value to your home without breaking the bank.

1. Clean and make the exterior presentable

It’s all about the first impression. When house hunting, whatever you would look out for is likely to be somewhat similar to what a potential buyer will consider. Ensure that the buyer is enticed enough by your home’s exterior to want to take a look inside the house.

It’s as simple and cheap as tidying up, trimming hedges, mowing the lawn and giving tired surfaces a fresh coat of paint.

You can also check for damage and make repairs, including but not limited to areas like roofing, flooring, windows, doors and lighting. In fact, experts highlight that you might need to attend to the following areas:

Dirty surfaces, particularly around door frames, sockets and light switches

Surfaces with peeling paint

Doors, floors and stairs that squeak

Bulbs that aren’t lighting

Taps that drip water continuously

Mould-infested areas, especially in the kitchen and bathrooms

Your front door can also say a lot about your home. Does it have a fresh, inviting look? If not, you might need to do something about it.

2. Make the most of your garden

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, a distinctive feature buyers are looking out for is space. Homes with a well-maintained garden are in high demand, meaning they can attract more buyers and carry a higher price tag.

You don’t have to install an expensive garden. You just have to get creative and come up with a presentable garden that shows off the amount of space on offer. There are plenty of ideas online, especially regarding how you can utilise recycled materials in your garden.

An outdoor dining area and seating areas would be great additions as well. Also, adding a patio or decking to a garden can show off its value as an entertainment space. This makes your outdoor space multi-purpose and adds to your home’s value.

It might also be a good idea to consult a landscaping or gardening specialist before making any changes. With their experience and expertise, they may have ideas to help you cut costs while maintaining quality.

3. Secure planning permission

Note that not all types of renovations require you to get planning permission. However, applying for permission can add value to your home. How?

It’s not uncommon to come across a buyer who would like to carry out some renovations. Having planning permission saves them the additional hassle of the application process and encourages a quicker sale.

To ensure the planning permission application process goes as smoothly as possible, contact a planning consultant first. They can help you throughout the process, making it easier and less strenuous for you. Keep in mind that there might be an application fee. The planning consultant should help you crunch the numbers and advise you accordingly.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Victor Garrett Victor is a freelance writer who loves to read and write about personal finance and related disciplines with the aim of educating people to make better financial and investment decisions.