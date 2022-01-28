Revealed! See the homes you can buy for £300,000 right now

Image source: Getty Images

The new year housing market has been red hot. And according to Rightmove, there are more people looking to buy homes than at the same time last year. Nationally, the average asking price has risen to £314,019 as a result of the property shortage and huge buyer demand. However, there are still properties available for less than that.

You can also capitalise on not paying Stamp Duty on homes priced at £300,000 or less if you are a first-time buyer in England or Northern Ireland. There is an equivalent tax in Scotland and Wales, and for properties priced within the budget, it works out at less than £5,000.

These are the sorts of homes, priced £300,000 or less, that you can expect to find on the UK property market right now.

A 4-bed terraced house in Bridlington, East Yorkshire – £290,000

In the coastal town of Bridlington, East Yorkshire, you can find this elegant 4-bed terrace house. It is Grade-II listed, and it offers plenty of space across its three floors and a courtyard garden. You can find the main living room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor. The second floor has three bedrooms and the top floor is all about storage.

A 4-bed house in Tursdale, Durham – £290,000

If you are looking for more space, this converted school building could be the one for you. The house benefits from a large and airy open-plan living room on the ground floor that leads to a courtyard garden. Whilst there are four separate bedrooms on the first floor. The central island is definitely one of the highlights of the farmhouse-style kitchen.

A 3-bed semi-detached house in East Winch, Norfolk – £290,000

Just a few miles from King’s Lynn and very close to the Queen’s Sandringham estate, you can find this 3-bed semi-detached house. It’s situated in the Norfolk village of East Winch and was originally built in 1852. It benefits from an open fireplace in the living room. The house also offers a large conservatory overlooking the garden.

A 4-bed house in Telford, Shropshire – £300,000

On the edge of Horsehay on the fringe of Telford, you can find this 4-bed terraced house. There is an open plan living/dining room and kitchen with utility/shower room, plus storage in the entrance hall, all situated on the ground floor. Upstares there are three bedrooms and a master bedroom with a balcony. There are two parking spaces plus a visitor car park in the modern development.

A 2-bed cottage in Victoria Park, Cardiff – £300,000

This two-bed cottage benefits from a contemporary design throughout, giving it a fresh, modern look. Set across two floors, you can expect a lot of natural sunlight in the kitchen and the paved courtyard garden. The property has been recently renovated and is ready to welcome its next owners.

A 3-bed house in Salisbury, Wiltshire – £300,000

In the heart of Salisbury city centre, you can find this three-bed period townhouse. It’s set across three floors and has an 18ft conservatory overlooking the garden. There is also a kitchen and a living room with a period fireplace on the ground floor. The three main bedrooms are situated across the two top floors.

A 1-bed flat in Crystal Palace, London – £300,000

The average asking price for a home in the capital is around £630,000. However, this doesn’t mean there are no properties that could fit your budget. Close to the vibrant Crystal Palace Triangle, you can find this one-bed flat. It is located on the lower ground floor of a Victorian building. Compared to the other homes on the list, this one can only offer one bedroom and an open-plan kitchen/living room with access to a communal garden.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Atanas Nikolaev Nas is a freelance personal finance writer who is passionate about all things personal finance. He’s an accredited MRS researcher, aiming to bring content that allows readers to make better financial decisions.