Revealed: happiest places to live in the UK and their average house prices

The UK’s happiest places to live in 2021 have been revealed in a survey conducted by property website Rightmove. So, where exactly are these places? What makes the people living there happy? And more importantly, what’s the average asking price for properties in these places? Let’s take a look.
What makes a place happy?
Rightmove polled more than 21,000 people in the UK and used 10 happiness measures to determine the happiest places.
The 10 measures are:
- The sense of belonging
- The friendliness and politeness of people
- Being able to be yourself
- Nature and green spaces
- The sense of community spirit
- Artistic and cultural activities
- Opportunities to develop skills
- Non-essential amenities (e.g. restaurants, shops)
- Essential local services such as doctors and schools
- Sport and recreational activities
The responses for each of the ten measures were averaged to produce a category score as well as an overall score.
According to Rightmove, the most important factors that people look for in a neighbourhood are a sense of belonging, how friendly the locals are, and the ability to be yourself.
Another interesting finding was that people living in villages are more likely to be happy than those who live in towns, while those who live on the coast are generally the happiest.
Which are the happiest places to live in the UK?
The study by Rightmove shows that Hexham in Northumberland is the UK’s happiest place to live in 2021. The town previously topped the list in 2019.
The residents of the historic town were found to be the happiest based on factors including the friendliness of neighbours, the sense of belonging, the high quality of social amenities, and access to open space.
In second place is Richmond-upon-Thames, which, for the last seven years, has been ranked as the happiest place to live in London.
Harrogate, Hove, and Llandrindod Wells in Wales round out the top five.
So which other locations made the top 10? Here is the full list, together with the average asking prices.
- Hexham, North East (£297,088)
- Richmond-upon-Thames, London (£1,196,892)
- Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber (£353,624)
- Hove, South East (£525,906)
- Llandrindod Wells, Wales (£193,601)
- Stirling, Scotland (£191,226)
- Monmouth, Wales (£312,649)
- St Ives, South West (£494,393)
- Anglesey, Wales (£278,391)
- Leamington Spa, West Midlands (£350,981)
What should you consider when deciding where to move to?
Needless to say, choosing where to move involves a lot of other considerations, not the least of which is price. For example, Richmond-upon-Thames in London is ranked as the second-happiest place to live in the UK, but the average asking price for a house there is a staggering £1,196,892! Unfortunately, not many people will be able to afford that.
Your personal circumstances will also dictate where you can move. For example, does your job allow you to work remotely? Or do you need to commute to work every day?
Simply put, there is a lot to consider. The key is to weigh your personal circumstances and priorities against your financial situation and choose a location that provides the best balance of both.
Planning to become a homeowner soon? Check out these tips on how to successfully save money for a house.
