House prices keep on rising: 10 ways to get the best price for your property

It seems that house prices will continue to rise and that it is a seller’s market. However, should you sell your property? If you decide you do, what can you do to make sure you get the best price and sell your home quickly?

Check out my top tips for selling your home. You’ll find you can increase the desirability of your home without spending too much.

1) Make a good first impression

People will start to form an opinion as soon as they see your property. Make sure your door number is clear, windows are clean and that any exterior is smart and clear of mess.

2) Tidy up!

Yes, tidying up may be dull, I know. You might think you’ll be taking all your stuff with you! But mess can really put people off making an offer on a house. Declutter and store things away. This also gives the appearance of more space and having enough storage.

This goes for the garden, too. Children’s toys all over the garden might make it homely for you but people want to see how the garden would look if they bought the house. How much work will it need, is it an easy upkeep? Try and show that it is!

3) Use your network

Before you talk to an estate agent, use your social and professional networks to tell people that you’re looking to sell. Many times, neighbours will have friends or family who are looking to move to the area. By not using an estate agent, you can save a lot of money!

4) Find a decent estate agent

You could be forgiven for thinking that one estate agent is much like another. Not so. Our neighbour is selling their house and being the nosey person I am, I looked it up, immediately! Lovely house, great pictures and video. But the video goes onto to show a completely different area, in another borough! The wrong park, station and shops!

Make sure your estate agent knows your area and takes time to gets to know you, your home and what you want from them. You will need to trust them to advise on the best price but also what your lowest price will be.

Ask around for recommendations and don’t just go with the first one. Invite three and compare the cost of multi-agency versus single-agency.

5) Fix things!

You may be used to that door squeaking but when people go round your house, it’s the little things that could put them off. You need to sell your house in as near-perfect condition as you can. So fix the squeaks, the sticky window, etc.

6) Be ready for people

You never know what people will look at, ask or move! Some will look in cupboards, some will open and shut and test anything you say that you are leaving behind. Be prepared and clean the property thoroughly before viewers arrive.

7) Sort anything that may put off potential buyers

From mould and damp, to not having a bath, there is a range of things that can put people off from making an offer on your home.

8) Nice smells?

It’s often said that having bread baking can help sell a home. So if you have a bread maker, it’s easy! Others say fresh coffee. But I’m not keen on coffee and I might look to buy your home?!

So, try and find a smell that is neutral but not air freshener. If your home smells of air freshener then people will assume you have just sprayed it to mask the smell of something else! If you have pets, use a neutraliser.

33% of Brits said they were less likely to buy a property with bad smells. Only mould and damp came in as higher “put offs”.

9) Undertake some home improvements

You could do home improvements yourself if you are that way inclined and capable! But if not, and you need to get someone else in, remember that builders are in short supply. So, think about booking these in ASAP!

Paint walls a neutral colour and think about upgrading small things like door knobs and light switches to give an extra shine and impression of freshness.

10) Make small changes to your home

Tactically placing mirrors can give the impression of more space as you move from one room to another Paint over any stains and keep wall colours neutral. Ensure good lighting to show everything, literally, in its best light!

Good luck in selling your home!

