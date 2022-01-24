10 ways to make your home more appealing to buyers in 2022

Image source: Getty Images

Without a shadow of a doubt, we can conclude that 2021 was a great year for property sales. A year characterised by high buyer demand and a property shortage.

In the real estate world, this is what’s called a seller’s market. And this market creates greater opportunities for sellers to receive a premium for their property. However, market conditions will not always be favourable. What goes a long way then is knowing ways to boost the value of a property and make it as desirable as possible for buyers.

A good first impression is key

The maxim ‘you never get a second chance to make a first impression’ is in full force here. According to research by Stutt & Parker, the first impression is key to buying a property for 76% of house hunters. And according to property investor Claire Louis Owen, it doesn’t take much to make a property more appealing.

Sellers can make the most of this by undertaking simple tasks such as cleaning the driveway, painting the fence, clearing away weeds and changing broken paving slabs. Literally, any small jobs that make a property look well maintained will go a long way with potential buyers.

Replace harsh lightning

The lightning in a property could make a real difference to a buyer. Going to a viewing in the winter months or in the evening could really put off house hunters if the place seems dark and cold. This could create an impression that the place is unwelcoming and poorly maintained.

So investing in good-quality lighting is a cost-effective way to create a wonderful atmosphere and make the rooms appear warm and welcoming. And if used in the right way, lighting can add a few thousand pounds to the value of the property.

Declutter

This is really a no brainer. That’s simply because decluttering costs you nothing but could make a sale more likely. If you have a large property, it may seem like a daunting task, but remember, you’ll need to do something with all that clutter when you move anyway!

Besides, you could actually make some money by selling unwanted items on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree and Ebay. Decluttering helps to depersonalise and show off the amount of space in your property. And this, in turn, makes it easier for buyers to imagine themselves living there and putting their own marks on the property.

Repair

Psychology is at play here, even more so than in the previous strategy. While living in the property, you might have put up with a few things that have not been quite right. But potential buyers will see these things as drawbacks to investing in the property.

People are naturally cautious. So presenting them with a well-maintained property could put them at ease and reassure them there is less of a risk of something going wrong. If you are no expert, DIY manuals and YouTube videos could help you with a number of small repairs. For anything more complicated, you’ll be better off hiring a tradesman for a day or two.

Deep clean

Deep cleaning is a great way to give your home a welcoming vibe when potential buyers are coming to check it out. If you decide to do it yourself instead of booking a professional cleaning service, make sure you pay extra attention to the kitchen and the bathroom.

It goes without saying that they must be cleaned thoroughly, smell nice and be dry (for bathroom and toilet specifically). If you have old or tired carpets, cleaning services can do wonders and avoid you having to replace them.

Five other ways to make your property more appealing

Repaint woodwork to give the property a fresh finish. Give the impression of a larger place by downsizing your furniture. Consider minor kitchen upgrades that could freshen it up. Make your garden count by keeping it well-maintained. If you live in an older property, consider getting rid of old carpets and exposing the floorboards instead.

About the author Atanas Nikolaev Nas is a freelance personal finance writer who is passionate about all things personal finance. He’s an accredited MRS researcher, aiming to bring content that allows readers to make better financial decisions.