The top 10 most stolen cars in the UK revealed: is yours on the list?

Though not as common as it was a decade ago, car theft still remains a significant problem in the UK. Indeed, new figures show that a car is reported stolen every 11 minutes. But which cars are most prone to theft? A new list comprising the most stolen cars in the last year has been released.

Read on to find out if your car model is on the list and some steps you can take to protect yourself from the personal and financial stress that comes with having your car stolen.

Which are the most stolen cars in the UK?

Analysis of DVLA data by car leasing comparison website LeaseLoco shows that 43,603 cars were reported stolen by the police to the DVLA up to 30 November 2021.

According to experts, the total number of thefts in 2021 could exceed the 46,876 recorded in 2020, but it is unlikely to exceed the 58,642 recorded in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

So, which vehicle was the most frequently targeted car by thieves in 2021?

Topping the list is the Ford Fiesta Zetec. The stats show that a total of 418 Fiesta Zetecs were stolen in 2021.

This is not entirely surprising given that the Ford Fiesta is the best-selling car in the UK. It implies that there are more of them on the market for criminals to prey on. In fact, Ford Fiesta models accounted for seven of the top ten most stolen vehicles in the UK in 2021.

Other models that make up the top 10 include the Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6 and the BMW 520D M Sport.

Here is the full list of the top 10 most stolen cars in 2021.

Rank Car model Number stolen 1 Ford Fiesta Zetec 418 2 Ford Fiesta Titanium Turbo 351 3 Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6 315 4 Ford Fiesta Titanium X 311 5 Ford Fiesta ST-2 Turbo 300 6 Ford Fiesta ST-3 Turbo 272 7 Ford Fiesta Titanium 241 8 Ford Fiesta Zetec Turbo 204 9 Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic SDV6 174 10 BMW 520D M Sport 131

How can you protect your car from theft?

Commenting on this data, LeaseLoco chief executive, John Wilmot, said that just because these cars are on the list should not be a reason not to buy them. The most important thing is to take the right precautions to avoid becoming a victim of car theft.

He advises that motorists always make sure their vehicles are locked when walking away from them, and overnight. He also recommends that car owners upgrade their car security by installing an alarm, immobiliser and tracking system. A steering wheel lock can also add an extra layer of security in addition to acting as an effective visual deterrent.

Willmot’s other recommendations for keeping your vehicle safe are:

Storing your keys in a safe place and away from open places, including near windows and doors

Never leaving your car running with the keys in the ignition (a common issue on cold mornings at this time of year)

Using a signal-blocking key pouch to block radio signals if your car uses a keyless entry system

Is car theft covered by your car insurance?

Whether or not your car insurance covers theft will depend on your situation as well as the kind of car insurance policy that you have.

Typically, a fully comprehensive car insurance policy will cover theft. You are also likely to be covered if you have a third-party, fire and theft (TPFT) policy.

If you have a third-party only policy, you will not be covered for theft. This type of insurance policy only covers repairs to damage you might have caused to other people’s cars.

It is important to note that if your car is stolen and the insurer agrees to settle your claim, you will only receive the car’s current market value rather than the amount you paid for it.

Finally, keep in mind that even if you have a comprehensive or TPFT policy, your claim may be denied if your insurer believes you were not cautious enough.

To avoid this, take the precautions outlined above to keep your car safe. In addition to deterring theft, improving your car security can also help you save money on your car insurance.

