Love is in the Amex: catch these new Valentine’s offers

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Usually, it can be hard to save money if you’re treating a loved one. But Amex has launched a range of offers that could help you get back some of the money you spend on flowers and chocolates.

How to access the Amex deals

The offers are available exclusively to American Express cardholders. If you have an American Express card, you should be able to access the deals.

However, the offers are not applied automatically to your card. You need to save the offer to your card using the Amex app or online.

Certain terms and conditions apply to all offers, so do make sure you check the small print and ensure the offer you choose is right for you before you commit to it.

Where you can access Amex offers

The offers are available at a range of stores you may choose to shop at around Valentine’s Day. Let’s break down how each offer works.

Appleyard Flowers

For those looking to treat their loved one to flowers this Valentine’s Day, Appleyard Flowers is offering 15% cashback on every purchase.

This offer runs until 29 April 2022. Amex customers who use this offer will get a 15% statement credit.

Ann Summers

Cardholders can get 20% cashback on any purchases from Ann Summers. This offer is only available online and runs until 21 March 2022. In-store purchases will not be eligible.

You can only take advantage of this offer once on each card. It is also limited to the first 40,000 cardholders to use it.

Annoushka Jewellery

If you’re looking to buy some jewellery this Valentine’s Day, this offer could help you save some cash. When you spend £500 or more at Annouska Jewellery, you’ll receive £200 back.

Be careful though: this offer is only available in certain Annoushka stores and online. You can use the offer once per card, and the offer ends on 31 March 2022.

Other offers available

If you’re considering a romantic getaway this Valentine’s Day, there are also Amex offers at certain hotels and restaurants.

Sofitel Hotels & Resorts

If you’re planning to book a romantic break, you may be able to get some cashback.

When Amex customers spend £400 or more at a Sofitel hotel or resort, they’ll get £80 back.

There are conditions, however. The offer ends on 31 March 2022 and is only valid at participating hotels when you pay at the hotel checkout.

Hotel Café Royal

American Express cardholders are able to get £100 back when they spend £400 or more at Hotel Café Royal.

You can qualify for this offer either online or at the hotel. The offer runs until 17 April 2022 and is only valid once per card.

The Doyle Collection

If you spend more than £350 at one of The Doyle Collection’s hotels – like The Marylebone or The Bristol – you will receive £75 back. This offer is valid until 30 April 2022.

American Express regularly runs offers for its customers. If you’re interested in finding out whether an Amex card is right for you and which one would best suit your needs, our guide to the top-rated American Express cards can help.

About the author Katie Royals Katie is a financial journalist and personal finance writer. She writes on a range of topics including investing, insurance, and managing your money.