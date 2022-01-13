American Express Platinum Card offer: how to get £100 cashback at Harvey Nichols

Image source: Getty Images

American Express is one of the most recognisable credit card brands in the world, offering a wide variety of cards to meet customers’ differing needs.

To kick off the new year, the company has launched an enticing new deal for holders of its Platinum Card. The new offer will see American Express Platinum Card members get £100 per year in statement credits when they spend at luxury retailer Harvey Nichols.

Here’s everything you need to know about this fantastic offer, including when it is available and the terms and conditions.

How does the new Amex Platinum Card offer work?

When you spend £50 in store or online at Harvey Nichols every six months, you will get £50 back in the form of statement credit. That means you can earn back a total of £100 each year if you spend at least £50 in the first half of the year (January to June) and another £50 in the second half (July to December).

There is no minimum single spending requirement to earn the statement credits, so you don’t have to spend £50 or more at once to qualify for the offer. As long as your total purchases in the six-month period are at least £50, you will get £50 back.

The offer applies to both in-store and online purchases at Harvey Nichols, which has stores in major cities in the UK, including London, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Bristol.

The offer also applies to several Harvey Nichols-affiliated restaurants, including:

Harvey Nichols Leeds Hospitality – Leeds

Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge Hospitality – London

Madhu’s 2 go – London

Harvey Nichols Manchester Hospitality – Manchester

Harvey Nichols Bristol Hospitality – Bristol

Zelman Meats Knightsbridge – London

Harvey Nichols OXO Tower – London

Burger and Lobster Harvey Nichols – London

Harvey Nichols Edinburgh Hospitality – Edinburgh

Harvey Nichols Birmingham Hospitality – Birmingham

How long will the offer run?

The offer will run from 10 January 2022 to December 2024. That means eligible cardholders can get up to £300 back in total by taking advantage of the offer.

Who is eligible for the offer?

The offer is available to current holders of the American Express Platinum Card, as well as those who take out the card during the offer period. New customers can apply for the card on the Amex website.

However, be sure to check your eligibility for the card before you apply. A rejected application could have a negative impact on your credit score.

Worth noting is that the offer does not apply automatically to your card. You must add it yourself, either via the Amex website or the Amex app. Simply go to the ‘Offers’ section, find the offer and click on ‘Save to card’.

What other benefits can you get with the American Express Platinum Card?

Holders of the American Express Platinum Card already enjoy a wide range of benefits and perks from the card. These include:

Hotel benefits, including complimentary room upgrades and late checkouts.

Up to £120 worth of statement credits per year with the Addison Lee Group.

Access to over 1,300 airport lounges in 140 countries.

Worldwide travel insurance for cardholders, their families and additional cardholders.

Car rent and taxi hire benefits

Access to exclusive Platinum events, including dining and food experiences.

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.