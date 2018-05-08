Best credit card sign-up bonuses

Everybody likes a nice warm welcome, and that applies to taking out a new credit card as well. Cashback and reward cards that offer a generous introductory bonus can give you a real head start with a big juicy bundle of points from the beginning. The following three are among the best credit card deals and should get your points total off to a flying start, particularly if you are a regular traveller. They come with other benefits as well, for those who like to compare credit cards to find the very best.

We will use your email address only to keep you informed about updates to our web site and about other products and services that we think might interest you. The Motley Fool respects your privacy! Please read our Privacy Statement.

Register by giving us your email below to continue reading all of the content on the site. Soon you will also begin to receive our FREE email newsletter, The Motley Fool Collective. It features straightforward advice on what’s really happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox. It’s designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. (You may unsubscribe any time.)

Everybody likes a nice warm welcome, and that applies to taking out a new credit card as well. Cashback and reward cards that offer a generous introductory bonus can give you a real head start with a big juicy bundle of points from the beginning. The following three are among the best credit card deals and should get your points total off to a flying start, particularly if you are a regular traveller. They come with other benefits as well, for those who like to compare credit cards to find the very best.

Lloyds Bank Avios Rewards Credit Card Account

Good for: Avios benefits on one of the best 0% credit cards

Lloyds offers what we reckon is one of the best credit card deals of all. Not just a leading balance transfer credit card and one of the best 0% purchase credit cards, both stretching for 29 months, but also one of the best airline credit cards. It even gives you Avios on your balance transfer.

You get a generous introductory bonus as well, with double Avios for the first six months, plus flight upgrade vouchers if you spend £7,000 in the first year.

The account actually gives you two cards, giving you the benefits of American Express and MasterCard. Lloyds Bank Avios Rewards American Express offers 1.25 Avios per £1 of eligible spend, Lloyds Bank Avios Rewards MasterCard gives 1.25 Avios per £5. Happy travelling!

Introductory 0% bonus 0% on balance transfers for first 29 months (3% transfer fee), with 1.25 Avios for every £5 of balance transferred, plus 0% interest on purchases for 29 months Annual fee £24 Purchases representative APR 18.94% Credit requirement Good/excellent Joining bonus Double Avios for first 6 months, giving 2.5 Avios per £1 on spending up to £2,500 a month. Flight upgrade vouchers if spend £7,000 in first year Ongoing benefits Collect 1.25 Avios per £1 of eligible spend on the Lloyds Bank Avios Rewards American Express Card, or 1.25 Avios per £5 on the Lloyds Bank Avios Rewards MasterCard. No foreign transaction fees when using card abroad. Other benefits No foreign transaction fees when using your card abroad

American Express Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card

Good for: High-spending regular travellers

This card from American Express is as good as gold, lavishing you with 20,000 Membership Rewards points if you spend £2,000 in the first three months, enough to secure you a £100 gift card, a return of 5%. After that you get points for every pound you spend, plus extra points on selected purchases, which you can redeem with a range of shopping, travel and lifestyle partners. Throw in complimentary access to more than 700 airport lounges and other travel benefits, and this card really shines, especially for regular travellers.

Introductory 0% offer None Purchases representative APR 22.9% Annual fee £140 (£0 in first year) Credit requirement Excellent/good Welcome bonus 20,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend £2,000 in first three months, enough for a £100 Amazon or House of Fraser Gift Card Membership rewards One point for every £1 spent on purchases, two points on £1 spent directly with airlines or in a foreign currency, three points for every £1 at American Express Travel. Further 10,000 points if you spend £15,000 in the year Extra benefits Complimentary access to more than 700 airport lounges, discounts on hotel rooms and car rental, 24/7 global assistance, and advance tickets for events, gigs and films

British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card

Good for: Regular BA travellers and Avios points collectors

This premium credit card lets you rack up Avios points on all your spending, and at an accelerated rate on anything you spend with BA.

You get off to a flying start with 25,000 bonus Avios points if you spend £3,000 in your first three months. Thereafter you get 1.5 Avios on virtually every £1, doubling up to 3 Avios on spending with British Airways or BA Holidays.

The British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card includes travel inconvenience and travel accident insurance, plus refund and purchase protection. Just be sure they are worth the annual £195 fee.

Introductory 0% offer None Annual fee £195 Purchases representative APR 22.9% Credit requirement Excellent Joining bonus 25,000 bonus Avios points when you spend £3,000 in your first three months Other benefits 1.5 Avios on every £1 spent, 3 Avios for £1 spent with British Airways or BA Holidays. 2-for-1 travel with a companion voucher. Travel inconvenience and travel accident insurance