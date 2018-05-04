Best credit cards for excellent credit
If you have a clean credit rating, the world is your oyster when it comes to finding a top value credit card. You can take your pick of cards with the most cachet, or offering the best rewards.
If you clear your balance every month, then all the better. That way you don’t have to worry about the size of the APR either. Sometimes it is fun to be squeaky clean!
American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card
Good for: High-spending cashback lovers
Cash back cards aren’t quite what they used after the EU capped the fees banks can charge each other…
Keep Reading
If you have a clean credit rating, the world is your oyster when it comes to finding a top value credit card. You can take your pick of cards with the most cachet, or offering the best rewards.
If you clear your balance every month, then all the better. That way you don’t have to worry about the size of the APR either. Sometimes it is fun to be squeaky clean!
American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card
Good for: High-spending cashback lovers
Cash back cards aren’t quite what they used after the EU capped the fees banks can charge each other for credit transactions, which gave them little margin to fund cashback or loyalty schemes, but American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card stands tall. This is one of the best cash back credit cards with a handsome 5% on all your spending during the first three months, up to a maximum £125. After that, you get at least 1%. There is an annual fee of £25 but so as long as you spend more than £2,500 a year on the card, you should easily cover that. Members also get Amex extras such as refund protection and purchase protection on their spending.
|
Introductory 0% offers
|
None
|
Representative APR on purchases
|
22.9%
|
Annual fee
|
£25
|
Credit requirement
|
Good
|
Welcome offer
|
5% cashback up to a maximum of £125 on all spending during your first 3 months of membership
|
After 3 months
|
1% cash on all your spending up to £10,000, rising to 1.25% on spending above that. Access to music, theatre and film events
HSBC Premier World Elite MasterCard
Good for: Great global travel benefits for the high flying
If you earn less than £75,000 a year, or your savings or investments are worth under £50,000, stop reading now. This card is not you. If you do, and are an existing HSBC Premier member, you can apply for its Premier World Elite card, one of the best rewards credit card offerings around.
This card lavishes you with reward points, which you can spend on the group’s Premier Rewards Programme, and travel and hotels. You also get complimentary airport lounge access, global Wi-Fi, hotel discounts and an Uber promotion too. There is a fee, but high-flyers will think it worth paying.
|
Introductory 0% offer
|
None
|
Purchases representative APR
|
18.9%
|
Annual fee
|
£195
|
Credit requirement
|
Excellent
|
Welcome bonus
|
40,000 reward points when you spend £2,000 in the first 90 days
Spend £12,000 within 12 months and claim a further 40,000 points
|
Ongoing rewards
|
2 HSBC Premier Reward points for every £1 spent in sterling, 4 points for non-sterling spend, plus frequent flyer miles Premier Privileges
|
Extras
|
Complimentary access to 750 airport lounges, global wi-fi, 10% hotel discounts and £20 Uber promo code every time you purchase airline tickets for £500 or more
Tesco Bank Premium Credit Card
Good for: Shoppers who spend more than £5,000 a year at Tesco
UK’s largest grocery chain offers a full choice of credit cards, including this top-end offering for those earning at least £25,000 a year. In return for an annual £150 fee you can collect Tesco points at the fastest possible rate, including on your supermarket fuel, which you can spend at a range of Tesco Clubcard rewards partners.
Tesco Bank Premium Credit Card also throws in annual worldwide travel insurance for you and family members, aged under 70. A premium card, for a premium fee.
|
Introductory 0% offer
|
None
|
Representative APR on purchases
|
19.9%
|
Annual fee
|
£150
|
Credit requirement
|
Good, with minimum salary of £25,000
|
Welcome bonus
|
5,000 Tesco Clubcard points if use card within two months
|
Ongoing points
|
Collect 5,000 bonus points when you spend £5,000 a year at Tesco, including in-store, online and Tesco Fuel
|
Extra benefits
|
Annual worldwide family travel insurance for family members under 70 years
Do you want to retire early and give up the rat race to enjoy the rest of your life? Of course you do, and to help you accomplish this goal, the Motley Fool has put together this free report titled "The Foolish Guide To Financial Independence", which is packed full of wealth-creating tips as well as ideas for your money.
The report is entirely free and available for download today, so if you're interested in exiting the rat race and achieving financial independence, click here to download the report. What have you got to lose?
The Motley Fool receives compensation from some advertisers who provide products and services that may be covered by our editorial team. It’s one way we make money. But know that our editorial integrity and transparency matters most and our ratings aren’t influenced by compensation. The statements above are The Motley Fool's alone and have not been provided or endorsed by bank advertisers. The Motley Fool has recommended shares in HSBC and Tesco.