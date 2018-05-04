Best credit cards for excellent credit

Cash back cards aren’t quite what they used after the EU capped the fees banks can charge each other…

If you clear your balance every month, then all the better. That way you don’t have to worry about the size of the APR either. Sometimes it is fun to be squeaky clean!

If you have a clean credit rating, the world is your oyster when it comes to finding a top value credit card. You can take your pick of cards with the most cachet, or offering the best rewards.

American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card

Good for: High-spending cashback lovers

Cash back cards aren’t quite what they used after the EU capped the fees banks can charge each other for credit transactions, which gave them little margin to fund cashback or loyalty schemes, but American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card stands tall. This is one of the best cash back credit cards with a handsome 5% on all your spending during the first three months, up to a maximum £125. After that, you get at least 1%. There is an annual fee of £25 but so as long as you spend more than £2,500 a year on the card, you should easily cover that. Members also get Amex extras such as refund protection and purchase protection on their spending.

Introductory 0% offers None Representative APR on purchases 22.9% Annual fee £25 Credit requirement Good Welcome offer 5% cashback up to a maximum of £125 on all spending during your first 3 months of membership After 3 months 1% cash on all your spending up to £10,000, rising to 1.25% on spending above that. Access to music, theatre and film events

HSBC Premier World Elite MasterCard

Good for: Great global travel benefits for the high flying

If you earn less than £75,000 a year, or your savings or investments are worth under £50,000, stop reading now. This card is not you. If you do, and are an existing HSBC Premier member, you can apply for its Premier World Elite card, one of the best rewards credit card offerings around.

This card lavishes you with reward points, which you can spend on the group’s Premier Rewards Programme, and travel and hotels. You also get complimentary airport lounge access, global Wi-Fi, hotel discounts and an Uber promotion too. There is a fee, but high-flyers will think it worth paying.

Introductory 0% offer None Purchases representative APR 18.9% Annual fee £195 Credit requirement Excellent Welcome bonus 40,000 reward points when you spend £2,000 in the first 90 days Spend £12,000 within 12 months and claim a further 40,000 points Ongoing rewards 2 HSBC Premier Reward points for every £1 spent in sterling, 4 points for non-sterling spend, plus frequent flyer miles Premier Privileges Extras Complimentary access to 750 airport lounges, global wi-fi, 10% hotel discounts and £20 Uber promo code every time you purchase airline tickets for £500 or more

Tesco Bank Premium Credit Card

Good for: Shoppers who spend more than £5,000 a year at Tesco

UK’s largest grocery chain offers a full choice of credit cards, including this top-end offering for those earning at least £25,000 a year. In return for an annual £150 fee you can collect Tesco points at the fastest possible rate, including on your supermarket fuel, which you can spend at a range of Tesco Clubcard rewards partners.

Tesco Bank Premium Credit Card also throws in annual worldwide travel insurance for you and family members, aged under 70. A premium card, for a premium fee.

Introductory 0% offer None Representative APR on purchases 19.9% Annual fee £150 Credit requirement Good, with minimum salary of £25,000 Welcome bonus 5,000 Tesco Clubcard points if use card within two months Ongoing points Collect 5,000 bonus points when you spend £5,000 a year at Tesco, including in-store, online and Tesco Fuel Extra benefits Annual worldwide family travel insurance for family members under 70 years