Best high limit credit cards of 2018

These goodies do not come for free, you have to pay an annual fee, but used carefully you can more than earn that back in points and rewards. Time to upgrade!

The American Express Preferred Rewards Gold Card has no pre-set credit limit at all, while the British Airways and Virgin Atlantic offers number among the best airline credit card deals for high-flyers.

If you have a good credit score and fancy claiming lots of juicy points and rewards, one of these three high-end credit cards could be perfect for you.

American Express® Preferred Rewards Gold Card

Good for: No credit limits and points when you spend

American Express Preferred Rewards Gold Card is one of the most generous high limit credit cards, with no pre-set limit at all (although Amex reserves the right to set a temporary or permanent limit).

The fee is relatively modest at £140 a year but remember this is not a credit card, because you must clear your full balance every month.

The opening offer is a doozy: a return flight from London to one of over 100 destinations if you spend £2,000 in your first three months. After that, you collect Membership Reward points on every pound, and extra points on selected purchases.

You also get benefits to match the best rewards credit card offerings, including two complimentary lounge visits a year at over 500 airport lounges, and other travel goodies including hotel room and car rental upgrades.

Spending limit No pre-set spending limit Annual fee £140 (waived in first year) Representative APR None, but must pay off your balance in full each month Credit requirement Excellent Joining bonus No fee in the first year Other benefits Membership Reward points on every £1, plus extra points on selected purchases. 2 complimentary airport lounge visits per year, also hotel room and car rental upgrades

British Airways American Express® Premium Plus Card

Good for: Regular BA travellers and Avios points collectors

This premium airline credit card lets you rack up Avios points on all your spending, and at an accelerated rate on anything you spend with BA.

You get off to a flying start with 25,000 bonus Avios points if you spend £3,000 in your first three months. Thereafter you get 1.5 Avios on virtually every £1, doubling up to 3 Avios on spending with British Airways or BA Holidays.

The British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card includes travel inconvenience and travel accident insurance, plus refund and purchase protection. Just be sure they are worth the annual £195 fee.

Spending limit Subject to status Annual fee £195 Representative APR 22.9% on purchases, representative 76% including £195 fee Credit requirement Excellent Joining bonus 25,000 bonus Avios points £3,000 in your first three months Other benefits 1.5 Avios on every £1 spent, 3 Avios for £1 spent with British Airways or BA Holidays. 2-for-1 travel with a companion voucher. Travel inconvenience and travel accident insurance

Virgin Atlantic® Reward+ Credit Card

Good for: Virgin bonus miles, upgrades and tickets

If you fly regularly with Virgin Atlantic, consider packing its Reward+ Credit Card. This airline credit card has an annual fee of £160 but grants you 15,000 bonus miles with your first card purchase within the first 90 days.

After that, you earn 1.5 Flying Club miles for every £1 you spend on everyday purchases, or 3 miles for £1 on Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Holidays.

Spend £10,000 in a year and you can choose from an upgrade to Premium or a Companion ticket. You even get a six-month balance transfer introductory rate.

Spending limit Subject to status Annual fee £160 Representative APR 22.9% on purchases (representative 63.9% including £160 fee) Credit requirement Excellent Joining bonus Earn 15,000 bonus miles with your first card purchase within 90 days 0% balance transfer credit card rate for six months (3% transfer fee) Other benefits 1.5 Flying Club miles for every £1 spent on everyday purchases, rising to 3 miles per £1 on Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Holidays Upgrade to Premium or a Companion ticket when spending £10,000 a year