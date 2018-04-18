Best rewards credit cards of 2018

Make everyday life that little bit more rewarding by earning points every time you spend money on your credit card. Our top three best rewards credit card deals make collecting points easy, and spending them is straightforward as well, with plenty of well-known retailers to choose from. Some even offer the benefits of a balance-transfer credit card and 0% purchase credit cards. Go on, reward yourself.

We will use your email address only to keep you informed about updates to our web site and about other products and services that we think might interest you. The Motley Fool respects your privacy! Please read our Privacy Statement.

Register by giving us your email below to continue reading all of the content on the site. Soon you will also begin to receive our FREE email newsletter, The Motley Fool Collective. It features straightforward advice on what’s really happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox. It’s designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. (You may unsubscribe any time.)

Make everyday life that little bit more rewarding by earning points every time you spend money on your credit card. Our top three best rewards credit card deals make collecting points easy, and spending them is straightforward as well, with plenty of well-known retailers to choose from. Some even offer the benefits of a balance-transfer credit card and 0% purchase credit cards. Go on, reward yourself.

Barclaycard® Freedom Rewards Card

Good for: Free and easy 0% credit card with a point to prove

Barclaycard Freedom isn’t just a combined balance transfer credit card and 0% purchase credit card, it is also one of the best rewards credit card deals in the UK today. You collect points whenever you use the card, which can be used at more than 70 retailers. There are no maximum limits on the number of points you can collect, and you can spend them online, on the high street, or at cinemas, theatres, zoos or your favourite pizza restaurant. Tuck in!

Introductory balance transfer deal 0% for 12 months on transfers made in first 60 days, with 0.15% fee Introductory purchases offer 0% for 12 months Representative APR on purchases 21.9% Credit requirement Good Rewards None Redeeming them Each £1 spent at UK supermarkets, petrol stations and Transport for London earns 2 points, plus 1 point everywhere else. £5 vouchers for each 1,750 Freedom points to spend at more than 70 partners including Amazon, Argos, Boots, Debenhams, M&S and Topshop, or many cinemas and restaurants

M&S® Credit Card Plus

Good for: M&S loving foodies and fashionistas

If you are a regular shopper at Marks and Sparks, you should find room for the M&S Credit Card Shopping Plus in your wallet. You earn M&S points every time you shop anywhere in the world, and also in M&S stores – at a higher rate. The card also offers all the benefits of a balance transfer credit card, charging 0% for the first 25 months, and somehow manages to be one of the more generous 0% purchase credit cards too, again, with a 25-month introductory period. M&S turns on the style with what we reckon is one of the best credit card deals.

Introductory balance transfer deal 0% for 25 months on transfers made in first 90 days, with 2.9% fee (minimum £5) Introductory purchases offer 0% on shopping for 25 months Representative APR on purchases 18.9% Credit rating Good Rewards One point for every £1 you spend in M&S, one point for every £5 on worldwide shopping. Plus initial voucher for 500 M&S points worth £5 Redeeming them Rewards can be spent on food, clothing or home in M&S stores and online

The American Express® Rewards Purchases Credit Card

We reckon that American Express is now offering one of the best rewards credit card deals, giving you one Membership Rewards point for every £1 you spend, plus interest-free credit card benefits. Once you have gathered 5,000 points, you get a £25 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Boots, Currys PC World, House of Fraser and other partners. Other rewards include hotel and spa stays, and even a return economy flight to Dubai with Virgin Atlantic. For added security, Amex also offers refund protection up to £200, and purchase protection up to £2,500.

Introductory balance transfer deal None Introductory purchases offer 0% for 18 months Representative APR on purchases 22.9% Credit rating Good Rewards One Membership Rewards point for every £1 you spend. Other benefits include refund and purchase protection, music, film and theatre events, and £150,000 travel accident insurance with 24/7 helpline Redeeming them 5,000 points earn a £25 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Boots, Currys PC World, House of Fraser and other partners. Further rewards include hotel and spa stays, or a return economy flight to Dubai with 40,000 points