Picking the best money-making crafts to sell online isn’t just about picking the craft, but also optimising it. Despite that, it’s easier to make money with some crafts than others.
What are the best money-making crafts to sell online?
Claim your FREE copy of The Motley Fool’s Bear Market Survival Guide.
Global stock markets may be reeling from the coronavirus, but you don’t have to face this down market alone. Help yourself to a FREE copy of The Motley Fool’s Bear Market Survival Guide and discover the five steps you can take right now to try and bolster your portfolio… including how you can aim to turn today’s market uncertainty to your advantage. Click here to claim your FREE copy now!
You need to decide whether you want to sell lots of items online at a small to reasonable profit per item, or just a few items at a large profit per item. Most crafters focus on the first case, so to find the best money-making crafts, you need to sell whatever lots of people are buying, in whatever styles and colours…
Picking the best money-making crafts to sell online isn’t just about picking the craft, but also optimising it. Despite that, it’s easier to make money with some crafts than others.
What are the best money-making crafts to sell online?
You need to decide whether you want to sell lots of items online at a small to reasonable profit per item, or just a few items at a large profit per item. Most crafters focus on the first case, so to find the best money-making crafts, you need to sell whatever lots of people are buying, in whatever styles and colours they’re looking for. That means you need to know the trends.
Where can you find the main trends?
Etsy Trends 2020 and Pinterest 100 are great places to find the latest trends for what people are looking for and buying.
|
Pinterest 100
|
Etsy Trends 2020
|
Beyond binary – gender neutral items
|
Beauty: bespoke beauty
|
Conscious consumption, for more eco-friendly items
|
Decor: colour blocking
|
Finding balance – easy habits to counter anxiety, stress and burnout
|
Style: ’80s fashion
|
Home hub – make your home more comfortable and welcoming
|
Custom beauty: colour-coordinated couples’ coats for weddings
|
Internationally inspired items
|
Wellness: pet pampering
|
Pampered pets
|
|
Re-wilding, the outdoors
|
Outer-space-themed items
|
’90s style
Where can you find the colour trends?
As well as Etsy’s colour trend for 2020 (chartreuse), the major paint companies each announce a colour of the year. For 2020, these are:
- Pantone – Classic Blue
- Benjamin Moore – First Light (pale rosy pink)
- Dulux – Tranquil Dawn (pale grey-green)
- Behr – Back to Nature (pale green)
- PPG – Chinese Porcelain (blue)
- Sherwin Williams – Naval (deep blue)
But what are some practical ideas?
Here are some of the best money-making crafts. They’re made with reasonably priced materials, they can be fast to make, they fit the trends, and they’re likely to sell well online. Don’t forget you can apply the trending themes (outer space, international style) and colours to any of these.
-
Unisex / gender neutral / diverse
-
Babies’ and children’s clothes
-
Party materials – anything from tablecloths to invitations
-
Educational posters and artwork
- Mason jar money banks
-
-
Environment
-
Climate change protest or education posters, signs or artwork
-
Reusable cotton or recycled plastic shopping or produce bags
-
Any of these with an outer-space theme
-
-
Health & wellness
-
Handmade journals (can be customised and environmentally friendly)
-
Themed colouring books
-
Non-medical face masks
-
Handmade soap with antibacterial oils
- Mason jar soap or tissue dispensers
-
Mason jar candles
-
-
Pets
-
Scratching posts
-
Pet clothing
-
-
Pet memorials (can be customised and environmentally friendly)
- Pet beds
-
-
Outdoor activities
-
Survival kits
-
Paracord bracelets
-
-
’80s and ’90s themed
-
Hairclips
-
Scrunchies
-
And especially now, with the UK in lockdown, don’t forget about kits. Millions of people have extra time on their hands, so the best money-making craft to sell online right now may well be a kit. Let them make it themselves – it could be just what they’re looking for!
How can you make more money from your crafts?
To make any money at all, you need to streamline your process so that you don’t waste money or time (you can then make your hard-earned money work for you in a savings account).
Some examples of costs that can cut into your profits are:
-
expensive tools or materials;
-
inefficient manufacture and marketing; and
-
expensive shipping.
Once you’ve identified the best money-making crafts and streamlined your process, you should increase your items’ perceived value, and people will be willing to pay more. Here are the best ways to make more money from selling your current crafts online.
Improve your marketing material
Make sure your website looks professional, your product descriptions sound appealing, and your photos make your crafts look amazing!
Offer free shipping
Even if your product is reasonably priced, people won’t buy it if shipping is too expensive. Add a standard shipping cost to the price of the item, and offer free shipping. It costs them the same, but who doesn’t want to get something for ‘free’?
Improve quality
Even without spending more time on a product, if you use better-quality materials than your competitors (and tell your customers about it!), you’ll be able to charge more. If you buy in bulk, it doesn’t cost as much as you think, and you’ll stand out from the crowd.
Stick to themes
We’ve all met someone who’ll buy anything with a rainbow on it, or who loves everything about dinosaurs. If you make themed sets of popular items, you might be able to sell a whole set!
Offer personalisation
Depending on your craft, you might be able to charge extra to personalise it with someone’s name, town, country, photo, or something else.
Make ‘limited editions’
Scarcity, even if it’s artificial, increases the perceived value of an item. Make a limited edition of one of your popular items with a particular twist. But don’t lie: if you say you’ll only ever make ten of something, don’t then make a thousand. Small businesses live and die by our reputations: they can take years to build, but only moments to lose.
Takeaway
So, what are you waiting for? You know the best money-making crafts to sell online, so get started!
There’s a ‘double agent’ hiding in the FTSE… we recommend you buy it!
Don’t miss our special stock presentation.
It contains details of a UK-listed company our Motley Fool UK analysts are extremely enthusiastic about.
They think it’s offering an incredible opportunity to grow your wealth over the long term – at its current price – regardless of what happens in the wider market.
That’s why they’re referring to it as the FTSE’s ‘double agent’.
Because they believe it’s working both with the market… And against it.
To find out why we think you should add it to your portfolio today…
MyWalletHero, Fool and The Motley Fool are all trading names of The Motley Fool Ltd. The Motley Fool Ltd is an appointed representative of Richdale Brokers & Financial Services Ltd who are authorised and regulated by the FCA (FRN: 422737). In this capacity we are permitted to act as a credit-broker, not a lender, for consumer credit products. We may provide information on consumer credit, savings, insurance, loans, mortgages and investment products and services, but will not provide advice, or confirm the suitability of any product or service, for your specific circumstances or requirements, neither will we arrange these products on your behalf.
The Motley Fool receives compensation from some advertisers who provide products and services that may be covered by our editorial team. Its one way we make money. But know that our editorial integrity and transparency matters most and our ratings arent influenced by compensation. The statements above are The Motley Fools alone and have not been provided or endorsed by bank advertisers.