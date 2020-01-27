How much is a passport?

For most, the simplest way to apply for a new or replacement passport is to do it online, and this is also the cheapest option…

So here is our guide to all things related to passport fees, including the difference in cost between paper and online applications, extra charges if you want to expedite the process and the fees involved if you are applying from overseas.

If you are looking to get your first passport, or just looking to renew your existing one, you are probably wondering how much it is going to cost you.

If you are looking to get your first passport, or just looking to renew your existing one, you are probably wondering how much it is going to cost you.

So here is our guide to all things related to passport fees, including the difference in cost between paper and online applications, extra charges if you want to expedite the process and the fees involved if you are applying from overseas.

Online application fees

For most, the simplest way to apply for a new or replacement passport is to do it online, and this is also the cheapest option available.

Online passport fees are broken down by adult (16 and over) passports, child passports and frequent traveller passports. If you were born on or before 2 September 1929 then you can get your passport online for free.

An online application for an adult passport will cost you £75.50, while a child passport is £49. If you require a 50-page frequent traveller passport, then it is £85.50 for adults and £59 for children.

Paper application fees

It will cost you slightly more to apply via a paper application form. Adult passport fees for paper applications are £85, while child passport fees are £58.50.

If you require a frequent traveller passport, the fees are higher still: £95 for an adult 50-page passport, and £68.50 for the child equivalent. Those born on or before 2 September 1929 do not have to pay a fee for a paper application.

Premium services

If you require a new passport quicker than the stated three week wait time, then you can choose to use the online premium service or paper premium service.

The online and paper premium services both cost £177 (or £187 for a frequent traveller passport). Using the online service, you can apply and book an appointment at your local passport office, and then receive your new passport at your appointment. Using the paper application service, you’ll typically receive your new passport four hours after your appointment.

Overseas British passport applications

If you are applying for a British passport from overseas, then your fee may be slightly different depending on what country you are in. If you visit the gov.uk webpage for overseas applications, you will be taken through a set of questions which will help to determine how much you will be required to pay.

Be aware that you may be required to pay a courier fee in addition to your passport fee in order to cover the cost for the return of your new passport.

Post Office Check and Send

This is not a requirement, but if you want to ensure that your passport application is filled in correctly, you can chose to use the Post Office’s Check and Send service. The cost of this service is added to the cost of your new passport. The paper application check and send service is £16, plus the cost of your photos. For the digital check and send service you will be required to pay £16 and this includes the cost of your photos.

Supporting document fee

One other little added extra that you may choose to pay for is the supporting document fee. Supporting documents like birth certificates are typically sent back free of charge by normal second class post. However, if you would prefer a secure delivery option, then you can choose to pay an extra £5 for this service.