Lost passport? Here’s what to do

As soon as you discover that your passport has been lost or stolen, you need…

Here are the steps to follow if you need a replacement UK passport.

One thing to note before we start: if you are applying for a replacement passport, you may have to attend an interview and, as a result, your application may take longer than normal. Just something to bear in mind.

Have you lost your passport or had it stolen? Don’t panic. You just need to apply for a replacement, and MyWalletHero is here to guide you through the process.

Have you lost your passport or had it stolen? Don’t panic. You just need to apply for a replacement, and MyWalletHero is here to guide you through the process.

One thing to note before we start: if you are applying for a replacement passport, you may have to attend an interview and, as a result, your application may take longer than normal. Just something to bear in mind.

Here are the steps to follow if you need a replacement UK passport.

1. Cancel your passport

As soon as you discover that your passport has been lost or stolen, you need to cancel it. You can’t apply for an emergency travel document or a replacement passport until you’ve done this, largely to reduce the risk of someone else using your passport or your identity. You can cancel your passport through the gov.uk website.

2. If you are abroad, get an emergency travel document

If you are abroad, you will need to get something called an emergency travel document.

An emergency travel document allows you to travel to your destination through a maximum of five countries. On the document, your travel plans will be printed, including countries and dates. If for some reason your travel plans change, you will need to apply for a new document.

You can apply for an emergency travel document online, and it will cost you £100. You may need to attend an appointment at your nearest British embassy, high commission or consulate; you will be told whether this is the case once you have submitted your application. You will typically receive your document two working days after you apply.

If your final destination is the UK, then UK border control will keep your emergency travel document when you arrive.

Once you are back home, you will then need to apply for a replacement passport.

3. Apply for a replacement passport

There are two different ways that you can apply for a replacement passport: either online or via a paper application.

Online application

If you choose to do an online application, the cost will be £75.50. You will need to provide a digital photo of yourself, and you will also need to nominate someone who can confirm your identity.

Your nominated person must have known you for at least two years, must not be related to you through birth or marriage, and must not live at the same address as you. They must also work in a ‘recognised profession’ such as being a teacher, dentist or army officer. If you are unsure, you can check out the full list of professions on the gov.uk website.

This person will receive an email from HM Passport Office asking them to confirm your identity. As part of the process, your nominated person will need to provide some basic information about you, such as your address, as well as confirming that the digital photo you have provided is of you.

Then, assuming that everything else is OK with your application and you are not required to attend an interview, you will receive your replacement passport in three to six weeks.

Paper application

If you opt for the paper application, this will cost you £85. You can get an applicationmform from the Post Office or by calling the Passport Adviceline. You can also take advantage of the Post Office’s Check and Send service with a paper application for a replacement passport.

As part of the application, you will need to provide two identical new photos of yourself. One of these, plus your application form, will need to be signed by someone else to prove your identity. The qualifying criteria for this countersignatory are the same as described for the nominated person above.

Once your application is completed, you then send it to the address on the form. You will receive your replacement passport in three to six weeks (assuming you are not required to attend an interview).