Is buying shares a good idea?

Buying shares can be risky but also highly rewarding.

For many people, investing in shares is an obvious means of planning for retirement. The track record of the stock market shows that, over the long run, investing in shares can produce relatively high returns that provide a sizeable nest egg. From this, an income can be drawn in retirement.

Of course, shares can also post losses – especially over the short run. This can leave even the most experienced investors worse off.

Investing for the long term in a variety of shares, through the right products, could prove to be the best idea for many individuals. I consider these aspects further below.

Investing for the long term

The stock market can be volatile. In the last two decades, for example, there have been two bear markets (where the stock market declines by over 20% from its high). They are the dot com bubble and the financial crisis. On both occasions the UK’s 100 largest listed companies, the FTSE 100, declined by around 50% over a matter of months. This left most investors with significantly smaller portfolios in the short run.

However, such declines have never lasted in perpetuity. A bear market has always been followed by a return to previous highs in the FTSE 100’s history. As such, investors who are able to buy shares and hold them for a long period, which is generally classed as a decade or more, could generate impressive levels of returns compared with those for other assets such as cash and bonds.

The importance of diversification

Perhaps one of the most important aspects of investing is to buy a range of shares rather than a small number. Doing so helps to reduce company-specific risk, which is where an individual stock declines in value often as a result of a profit warning or other negative news flow. For an investor who has a small number of shares in their portfolio, this can cause severe overall losses. An investor who has a wide range of shares, in contrast, may not be impacted as much by disappointing performance from one stock.

Although diversifying reduces company-specific risk, it does not cause market risk to fall. This is the risk inherent in buying shares and is the potential for the stock market as a whole to post declines. As a result, investors in shares must accept that they may experience losses at times. Therefore, for more risk-averse individuals, other products such as bonds and cash may be more suitable.

Tax efficiency

Buying shares through a tax-efficient account can allow an investor to generate higher returns in the long run, when compared to a bog-standard sharedealing account. An Individual Savings Account (ISA), for example, is not subject to income tax, capital gains tax or dividend tax, while contributions to a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) are not subject to income tax. A SIPP also allows 25% of withdrawals to be made tax-free after the age of 55.

With the evolution of the internet, the management fees charged for having ISAs and SIPPs are relatively low. This means that they are available to a broad range of investors, with them being highly accessible. As such, it has never been easier for an individual who wants to buy shares to do so in a tax-efficient manner from the comfort of their own home.

Verdict

Although shares can cause losses, the history of the stock market shows that it has always recovered from its downturns. As such, for an individual who has a long-term time horizon, shares could be a sound means of generating a relatively high return.

Of course, for individuals who prefer reduced volatility and less chance of capital loss, other products such as bonds and Cash ISAs may be worth considering.

Diversifying, though, helps to cut company-specific risk when investing in shares, while tax-efficient products could improve returns yet further.

The availability of online sharedealing means that the stock market is now highly accessible, which could make today the right time to start buying shares.

