Who are the richest home influencers?

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



Instagram, TikTok, YouTube – they’re chock full of influencers making big bucks and we’re not just talking about health and fitness ones. We’re also seeing home influencers hit the jackpot too. Here’s who’s making the most according to data collated by comparison site GoCompare.com.

Who’s the top home influencer?

Sparking joy wherever she goes, Marie Kondo has turned tidying up into a multimillion-pound business. She also has more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Based in Los Angeles, Kondo is the number one home influencer. Her popularity on Instagram and YouTube earns her an estimated £1.11 million a year.

But Marie Kondo isn’t just the doyenne of decluttering; she’s a savvy entrepreneur too. At just 19 she became a professional tidier, sorting out her friends’ homes in exchange for cash. Then came her New York Times bestselling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.

Her famous KonMari method that focuses on only keeping essentials or items that spark joy can be applied to all sorts of things. In fact, it’s so efficient, it can be applied to your finances too.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our new Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. Our latest tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

What other home influencers are on the rich list?

Coming a very close second is Sophie Hinchliffe (aka Mrs Hinch) with an estimated annual income of £1.04 million and 4.4 million followers.

Her online presence on Instagram and TikTok has earned her a legion of followers nicknamed the #HinchArmy. Famous for her home hacks and nifty cleaning tips, it’s estimated that a single post on Instagram earns Mrs H an average of £17,200.

In third place by quite a distance, are Syd and Shea McGee. With estimated annual earnings of £659,859, they’re not in the same league as Kondo and Hinch. And unlike the Queens of Clean, the McGees focus on interior design. They even have a motto: Make Life Beautiful.

The couple began their home influencer careers by documenting the remodelling of their first property. They also have a Netflix series called Dream Home Makeover and have just over 2.77 million followers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Invest up to £20,000 tax free – before 6th April Would-be investors could make a big tax saving by taking advantage of the annual ISA allowance before it resets. A stocks and shares ISA allows tax-free investments of up to £20,000 each year. If you’re looking to learn more, MyWalletHero’s experts have reviewed and ranked some of the UK’s top ISA providers. Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.

Who else is cashing in on the home front?

With the top home influencers making more than just a pretty penny, it’s no surprise that others are lining up to pimp out their homes.

Top of the list when it comes to reality TV stars cashing in is Love Island couple Olivia and Alex Bowen. Following in the footsteps of Syd and Shea, they’ve showcased their ‘renovation journey’ on Instagram, earning an estimated annual income of £168,000. Boasting more than 640,000 followers, each Instagram post has the potential to bolster their bank balance by £2,800.

Following in their footsteps are fellow reality stars and ex-TOWIE residents, Billie and Greg Shepherd. Their homewiththesheps Instagram account might only have nine posts but they’ve got a whopping 544,000 followers earning them an estimated £102,000 annually.

Who could make more through home influencing?

GoCompare.com also looked at celebrities who don’t have social media accounts specifically for their homes but should.

Their research revealed that Kim Kardashian has one of the most searched for homes with more than 21,000 searches a year. With a colossal 240 million Instagram followers, GoCompare.com estimated she could be earning an extra £10.58 million a year simply by setting up her home with its own account.

Join our mailing list If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Sign Up