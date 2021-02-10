Where can I find low income support?

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



If you’re on a low income and finding it hard to make ends meet, don’t worry. This article covers the main types of low income support available in the UK, who can claim and how to apply.

Universal Credit

Universal Credit is a part of the government’s Welfare Reform policy. It replaces the following benefits:

Jobseekers Allowance

Income Support

Employment Support and Allowance

Housing Benefit

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

If you are already receiving any of these benefits, you cannot claim Universal Credit.

Further information on Universal Credit, including who can claim and how to apply, is available in our article on Universal Credit.

If you need help with an application for Universal Credit, check the gov.uk website or the Citizens Advice website.

Healthy Start Scheme

If you are pregnant or have a child under four years old, you could be eligible for Healthy Start vouchers to help you buy some basic foods.

If you’re pregnant or have a child aged between one and four, you can get one voucher worth £3.10 every week. And if you have a child less than one year old, you can get two vouchers worth £3.10 each (£6.20 in total) per week.

The vouchers can be used to buy the following:

Cow’s milk

Fresh, frozen or tinned fruit and vegetables

Fresh, dried or tinned pulses

Infant formula milk that can be used from birth, based on cow’s milk

Any tinned products must contain water only. They should not contain fat, salt, sugar or added flavourings.

You can also get vouchers for vitamins.

You can apply by filling out the online application form. Further information on this scheme is available from the Healthy Start website.

Benefits for school children

If you have children at school, you may be eligible for free school meals, free school milk and/or a school uniform subsidy.

You can apply for this type of low income support through your children’s school or your local council. If you are unsure about which local council to apply to, you can check using the gov.uk website.

NHS Low Income Scheme

You may be able to get financial help with some NHS costs via the NHS Low Income Scheme. The following costs are covered by the scheme:

Prescriptions

Dental costs

Eyecare costs, including eye tests and optical vouchers

Healthcare travel costs to and from appointments

Wigs and fabric supports

You can apply as long as the total value of your savings, investments or property (not including where you live) is not greater than designated limits.

In England and Scotland, the limit is £23,250 for people living in a permanent care home, or £16,000 for anyone else. In Wales, the limits are £24,000 and £16,000 respectively.

If you want to apply, you may need to fill out an HC1 form and you will receive a certificate for full help (HC2) or partial help (HC3).

You do not need to apply if your or your partner are receiving the following benefits:

Income Support

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Pension Credit Guarantee Credit

Universal Credit

Further information is available from the nhs.uk website. The site contains a link to the online application form and contact details if you need help making your claim.

Pension Credit

If you are receiving the State Pension, you could be eligible for Pension Credit. The amount of low income support you receive will depend on your income. Pension Credit is made up of two parts.

Guarantee Credit – this tops up your weekly income if it is less than £173.75 if you are single or £265.20 if you are married or in a civil partnership.

Savings Credit – this is an extra payment if you have saved towards your retirement. You must have reached state pension age on or before 5 April 2016.

Further information on Pension Credit is available from the gov.uk website.

Take home

If you are applying for low income support, it’s a good idea to get organised. Make sure you have all the relevant paperwork available.

Take your time when completing application forms. Make sure you answer all relevant questions fully and correctly. This could minimise any delays in your application.

What next? If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Click here, it's free!