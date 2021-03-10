What happens to your State Pension when you die?

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



For many, the State Pension is a key part of a happy retirement. But what happens to it when you die? Can it be inherited? Can your spouse or civil partner get more money? Let’s find out.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our new Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. Our latest tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

What are the different types of State Pension?

There are two types of pension that you can claim.

If you were a man born before 6 April 1951 or a woman born before 6 April 1953, you can claim what is called the Basic State Pension.

If you were born after these dates, you’ll claim the New State Pension.

What happens to your pension when you die?

When you die, your spouse or civil partner must inform the Pension Service so that pension payments can stop.

Based on your circumstances, your partner might be able to inherit some of your pension. Whether they’ll actually be able to will depend on:

The kind of pension you were getting (Basic State Pension or the New State Pension)

Whether you were married or reached State Pension age before 6 April 2016

1. Basic State Pension

If your partner reached State Pension age before 6 April 2016, and you have a better national insurance record than them, then they may ask for their pension to be based on your record instead of theirs.

If your partner reached State Pension age on or after 6 April 2016 or is under State Pension age when you die, they will need to check with the Pension Service to see what part of your pension they can inherit.

Also, if you opted to defer your pension, for example, in order to build up an extra amount, then your partner might be able to claim the extra pension or get a lump sum. They should contact the Pension Service to know what exactly they can get.

Furthermore, if you topped up your State Pension, your spouse might also be able to inherit some or all of this top-up.

So, what if you are single, divorced or if your civil partnership was dissolved?

In this case, your estate might be able to claim up to three months of your pension (if you had not claimed it). The Pension Service can provide more information on how to make such claims.

Invest up to £20,000 tax free – before 6th April Would-be investors could make a big tax saving by taking advantage of the annual ISA allowance before it resets. A stocks and shares ISA allows tax-free investments of up to £20,000 each year. If you’re looking to learn more, MyWalletHero’s experts have reviewed and ranked some of the UK’s top ISA providers. Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.

2. New State Pension

The rules are a bit different here.

Your partner might be able to inherit an extra payment on top of their pension if they are widowed. But if they remarry or form a new civil partnership, then they cannot inherit anything.

There are several ways that you could have increased your New State Pension and which your partner could inherit.

Additional State Pension

Your partner might be able to inherit some of your Additional State Pension if:

You got married or entered a civil partnership before 6 April 2016, and

You reached State Pension age before 6 April 2016 (or died before 6 April 2016 but would have reached this age on or after the date).

Protected Payment

Your spouse might be able to inherit your Protected Payment if you married them before 6 April 2016 and:

Your State Pension age is on or after 6 April 2016, or

You died on or after 6 April 2016.

Extra State Pension or lump sum

Your partner may inherit part of or all your extra State Pension or lump sum if:

You died while deferring your pension, or

You started claiming after deferring and if you reached State Pension age before 6 April 2016.

Final word

It might seem difficult to work out what your loved ones could get after you pass away because, as you can see, the rules are a bit complicated.

The best thing to do is to contact the Pension Service. They can provide you with specific guidance and information regarding your pension. You can also seek advice from an independent financial adviser.

Join our mailing list If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Sign Up