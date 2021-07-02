What are green voucher codes?

Image source: Getty Images

Let’s be honest, we all love a good bargain. Voucher codes can help you save some cash when shopping online. But wouldn’t it be great if you could save money and protect the environment at the same time? Well, that’s the goal behind Voucher Shares, the UK’s first ‘green’ voucher codes website. Here’s what you should know.

What is Voucher Shares?

Voucher Shares is the first voucher code website in the UK to focus on green shopping and sustainability. It launched in 2019 with the goal of helping buyers save money online while protecting and conserving the planet.

At no extra cost to shoppers, Voucher Shares donates 5% of its revenue to World Land Trust (WLT), an international charity committed to protecting habitats and conserving wildlife around the globe. So, whenever you shop with Voucher Shares, you’re helping WLT with their conservation efforts.

That’s not all, though. Voucher Shares recently set up a ‘Sustainable Products’ category, which promotes sustainable brands and helps shoppers make greener shopping choices. So, if you’re new to sustainable shopping, you could find new brands to support through this page.

Do UK shoppers want green voucher codes?

It appears so.

According to a survey by GlobalData, 45% of UK shoppers actively choose environmentally-friendly products, and 41% think about sustainability when they make purchasing decisions. What’s more, 37% of Brits lived a more sustainable lifestyle during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to energy provider Bulb.

Does this suggest there’s an appetite for green voucher codes? Well, only time will tell, but there’s certainly a demand for more eco-friendly shopping options, which include green voucher codes.

How do I use voucher codes on Voucher Shares?

It’s easy to get going.

First, register for an account and find the brand or deal you’re interested in on the Voucher Shares website. Next, either click straight through to the retailer’s website or copy the discount code you want to use. Finally, at checkout, input the code into the discount code box and complete your purchase.

Depending on the retailer, you could even use this green voucher code on top of their existing deals for extra savings.

The best part? You can share voucher codes with family and friends, and if they use the codes, you could earn a little commission!

How else can I shop green?

Aside from using green promo codes and voucher codes, here are some other ways you can make shopping more sustainable.

Shop locally whenever possible.

Switch to reusable shopping bags so you’re not buying plastic bags on a regular basis.

Check whether you can use Shop Pay next time you buy from a Shopify store – if you use this option, Shopify plants trees to offset any carbon emissions from your delivery.

And don’t forget to browse second-hand shops for some bargains too. You never know what you might find.

Voucher codes: takeaway

Coupons and voucher codes can help us all save a little cash online, but they’re even better if they’re sustainable. The next time you fancy doing a bit of shopping, check out the green voucher codes on offer to see whether they work for you.

And remember to tell your friends and family about the codes. You could make some money online if they use the voucher codes you recommend!

