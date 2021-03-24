WARNING: Beware this ‘Royal Mail’ text message scam

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



Be careful: there’s a clever ‘Royal Mail’ scam on the go right now, and it’s already costing victims hundreds of pounds. Here’s how the scam works and what you can do to stay safe.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our new Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. Our latest tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

What is the latest Royal Mail scam?

Out of nowhere, a text message arrives, seemingly from Royal Mail, and it all seems perfectly legitimate.

The text tells you that there’s a package waiting for you, but it can’t be delivered until you pay the shipping fee (usually £1.99, or £2.99) by clicking a link.

Click the link, and you’ll land on a website that resembles the real Royal Mail site. You input some details and pay the ‘fee’.

The problem? It’s a scam. Once you’ve handed over your payment details, fraudsters can impersonate you and:

Buy things using your credit card or bank details

Steal money from your bank account

Make loan or credit applications in your name

These types of scams are increasingly common nowadays. This makes them all the more worrying. And, although your bank may reimburse you, it’s not guaranteed. It’s crucial that you take steps to avoid these scams in the first place.

Invest up to £20,000 tax free – before 6th April Would-be investors could make a big tax saving by taking advantage of the annual ISA allowance before it resets. A stocks and shares ISA allows tax-free investments of up to £20,000 each year. If you’re looking to learn more, MyWalletHero’s experts have reviewed and ranked some of the UK’s top ISA providers. Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.

How can I tell if the message is from Royal Mail?

How can you spot the difference between a fraudulent message and a real one? Here are some tips:

Are you expecting a parcel? If not, be suspicious.

If there’s a customs fee due, Royal Mail will usually send you a grey card telling you about the charges and how to pay them. They most likely won’t send a text first.

Royal Mail won’t send text or email tracking notifications unless you request them. If you know the sender, you can always check with them to see if they’re using a tracked service.

If in doubt, reach out to Royal Mail before clicking anything or sharing your payment details. Even if you are genuinely waiting for a parcel, there’s still a chance you’ve been targeted by fraudsters.

How do I report a Royal Mail scam?

Have you received a suspicious text or email claiming to be from Royal Mail? Don’t click anything. Instead, here’s what to do:

Report it to Royal Mail by completing their online form.

Or report the scam to Action Fraud. If you’re in Scotland, you’ll need to contact Police Scotland instead.

While it’s tempting to just delete the message, reporting these fraudulent texts and emails can help keep everyone safer.

Takeaway

Phishing scams and fraud attempts are a huge problem in the UK right now. It’s crucial you know how to spot the signs and protect yourself. Don’t click links in texts or emails you’re not expecting, keep your passwords safe, and never give your PIN to anyone.

Are you the victim of an online scam?

Reach out to Action Fraud or Police Scotland for more advice.

Contact your bank or credit card company immediately. They can block further activity on your account and, potentially, help you get your money back.

If you’re not sure where to start, it’s best to contact Citizens Advice for more help.

Join our mailing list If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Sign Up