How to get free and discounted tutoring in the UK

Do you need free or discounted tutoring for your kids in the UK this summer? MyTutor has you covered. Here’s what you need to know.

What is MyTutor?

MyTutor is one of the UK’s leading online tutoring platforms. Parents can apply for one-on-one home lessons with experienced tutors who can help children with over 30 school subjects. It doesn’t matter where you are in the UK, either. You’ll find a tutor qualified to help with courses including GCSEs and Scottish Highers.

What is MyTutor offering?

Normally, you pay upwards of £20 an hour to hire a tutor on the site. However, this summer, MyTutor plans on running discounted GCSE courses and free drop-in sessions for students who need help but can’t afford the normal rates, or who want to save for uni.

Courses

Courses run for five days between 26 July and 27 August 2021. While the costs vary, the courses are designed to be cheaper than normal courses – working out at roughly £12 per hour.

The courses take place over Zoom and they cover subjects including Maths and Chemistry. Each class has no more than six students, so every student gets the attention they need.

Drop-in sessions

The sessions are a little broader in scope and they’re designed to offer more practical help on things like:

Completing applications

Getting the most from your studies

Handling exam questions

There’s no limit on the number of students who can attend and again, it’s all online.

What’s behind the scheme?

Well, there are a few reasons why MyTutor decided to offer discounted courses this summer.

Firstly, according to their research, 59% of parents worry that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected their child’s attainment.

Secondly, when the new school year starts, teachers normally spend the first six weeks catching students up again so they’re ready for new material. The problem? Since most children spent less time in school during Covid-19 than normal, we can expect even more disruption at the start of term.

And finally, 42% of parents agree that their kids are more stressed than ever before. Ensuring they feel more in control of their learning could help them feel less overwhelmed when the new term starts.

Summer tutoring in the UK can be expensive, but MyTutor’s discount scheme makes it accessible to more students.

How do I sign up for free or discounted tutoring in the UK?

Want to get started? It’s easy to sign up for tutoring in the UK through the MyTutor platform.

Want to attend a free drop-in session? Simply head to the drop-in tutorials page, select the session you’re interested in and sign up online. You’ll receive a Zoom link to access the tutorial once it goes live.

To sign up for a small group course, check what courses are available from the list. Sign up for the course you’re keen on, pay the tuition fee and you’re good to go!

Just note, though, that spaces are limited for small group sessions, so it’s worth checking out this offer sooner rather than later!

Takeaway

Thanks to discounted schemes like the MyTutor campaign, tutoring in the UK just got easier (and cheaper) this summer. However, don’t worry if you miss out on the discounted courses or free tutorials – you can still hire a UK tutor through the MyTutor website. Or, head over to other websites like GoStudent and BBC Bitesize to see what they have on offer.

Are your kids getting ready to start university in the next few years? We’ve put together a guide on how to save for university to help them prepare.

