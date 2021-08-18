These are the top 10 highest-paying jobs

Image source: Getty Images.

Have you ever wondered which jobs in the UK are the highest-paying? Well, I’ve got you covered. Here’s a breakdown of all the careers that could help you to prosper financially.

What are the top 10 highest-paying jobs?

Online gambling site MrQ has compiled a list of the top 10 highest-paying jobs in the UK. Let’s take a look at what professions can earn you top dollar:

Doctor (GP) Lawyer Commercial manager Taxation expert Construction manager Psychologist Project manager Solicitor Architect Product manager

The starting salary for most of these jobs is around £30,000, which is roughly in line with the national average. But the earning potential in these roles increases over the years as you gain more experience.

Why are these the highest-paying jobs?

Many of these professions require a lot of training. This means anyone in these jobs has put a serious amount of time and investment into getting qualified. However, there are definitely roles in this list that do not require an expensive education.

One recurring theme throughout these high-paying jobs is that they’re all quite practical. Most of these positions are within specific niches that are always going to be useful to many of us.

Just a brief look at the list will tell you that these are all areas where there will be a high demand. You will have likely used the services of some of these professions at some point during your life.

4 iron-clad rules for saving money on everything Our Editor Sam Robson has been on a personal cost-cutting mission for years – and it’s time to share his wisdom. Check out his choicest saving tips and tricks in this free report, “Sam’s 4 Iron-Clad Rules For Saving Money On Everything”. Just enter your email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here!

How can I build wealth if I don’t have a high-paying job?

Don’t worry if you do not work in one of these fields and have no interest in any of these jobs. The good news is that, regardless of your current situation, you have options. If there’s a different career you’d like to try, you can save and perhaps get a qualification in another field. It’s never too late to try something new.

If you’re happy where you are right now, you can always save or invest to build wealth. Armed with sound financial skills, you can become wealthy, even on a modest income.

Often, how you use your finances is more important than how much you make. There’s no point in earning lots of money in one of the highest-paying jobs if you then just spend everything you earn and live month to month.

Takeaway

No matter what your current career prospects are like, aim to live below your income level. You can do this with a clear mindset and some budgeting skills.

Any spare money can then potentially be invested. Doing this as a habit over several years can allow you to benefit from the power of compound interest. This will allow you to turn seemingly small deposits into a much more significant sum.

Whatever career path you choose, taking control of your finances can benefit you in the long run. Check out our investment calculator to see just how your money can grow over time with consistent saving. Just remember that the value of investments can go down as well as up.

Reviewed and rated 4 stars out of 5 by MyWalletHero Need a financial adviser? Get a free initial review lasting up to 1 hour, plus £50 off any follow-up advice. MyWalletHero has sourced you a £50 discount off the cost of advice when you find an independent or whole-of-market financial adviser through Unbiased.co.uk*. All advisers are FCA-regulated, qualified and give fully unbiased advice. To find yourself an adviser fast and for free – use the Unbiased matching tool. Find an adviser now! *This is an offer from one of our affiliate partners. For more information on why and how we work with partners, click here.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author George Sweeney (DipFA) George is a freelance writer focused on educating others in personal finance and investing. He’s also a qualified financial advisor with years of experience working in insurance.