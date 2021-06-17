The National Lottery Cinema Weekend: free pair of tickets available!

Image source: DCM

We all like a freebie, and this weekend the National Lottery are offering players the chance to snare up to two free tickets at participating cinemas!

What’s more, you don’t necessarily have to buy a ticket for this weekend to be eligible: any National Lottery player who’s bought a ticket, scratchcard or Instant Win game after 1 January 2019 – and retained the relevant reference number – can apply here.

Where I live, this weekend is set to be a washout – hello, Great British Summer(!) – and we had been eyeing up a cinema trip to see A Quiet Place Part II anyway… It took me all of a few minutes to find a nearby participating Picturehouse (other cinema chains are available) showing the film, and apply my vouchers.

It’s worth noting that the National Lottery does raise money for good causes, including the arts, sports and many more, including the film industry of course. So it wasn’t a hard decision for me to make, parting with £2 for a new ticket (and a small booking fee on the cinema’s site to complete the transaction), knowing that I would have likely paid full price regardless to see this particular film.

Having just heard about the National Lottery Cinema Weekend myself, I’m hopeful that I can share this savings ‘hack’ with as many Heroes as possible!

