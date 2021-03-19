The Bereavement Support Payment explained

Image source: Getty Images

The Bereavement Support Payment can take away some of the financial strain during what’s already a distressing time for your family. Here’s a look at how they work, who can apply, and where to turn for more help.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the specific circumstances of the individual and may be subject to change in the future.

What is the Bereavement Support Payment?

Both Bereavement Support Payments and the Bereavement Allowance (which applies if your partner died before 6 April 2017) replaced the Widow’s Pension scheme.

So, although you can’t apply for the Widow’s Pension anymore, there are other bereavement payments you could be entitled to.

Who can claim the Bereavement Support Payment?

You could be eligible if your partner either:

Paid National Insurance contributions for at least 25 weeks in one tax year since 6 April 1975

Died due to an accident at work or a disease caused by work

When they died, you must have been:

Under State Pension age

Living in the UK or a country that pays bereavement benefits

If they died more than 21 months ago, you can still apply if it took more than 21 months to confirm the cause of death. Simply call the Bereavement Service Helpline for more information.

Or, if your partner died before 6 April 2017, you could maybe apply for Widowed Parent’s Allowance instead.

The Bereavement Support Payment isn’t means-tested. This means it doesn’t matter how much you earn, or whether you’re working or not – you can still apply. There are a few occasions, however, when you can’t apply for support. You can’t claim if:

You were living outside the UK at the time of death, unless the country you’re living in pays bereavement benefits.

You’re in prison.

If you’re not eligible, check with your local Jobcentre Plus to see if you can claim any other financial support.

When can I apply?

You should apply within three months of your partner’s death.

If you wait longer than this, you’ll still support but you’ll get fewer monthly payments.

How much can I get?

There are two flat rates. In both cases, you’ll get a lump sum payment followed by 18 monthly payments.

Higher rate

A lump sum of £3,500 + 18 payments of £350.

You’ll get this rate if you:

Claim Child Benefit

Don’t claim Child Benefit but you’re entitled to

Were pregnant at the time of your partner’s death

Lower rate

A one-off payment of £2,500 + 18 payments of £100.

You’ll get this rate if you do not meet the criteria for the higher rate payment.

Is the Bereavement Support Payment taxable?

No. You won’t pay tax on your Bereavement Support Payment. It won’t affect your benefits for 12 months after your first payment, either.

After this point, though, it could affect how much you can claim, because it might be treated as savings. Contact HMRC for more advice on this.

How do I claim Bereavement Support Payment?

It’s a simple process.

For those in England, Scotland or Wales, call the helpline or download a Bereavement Support Payment Form. If you’re in Northern Ireland, either download the application form or call the Bereavement Support Service.

Need more help? You can always contact Citizens Advice.

How long does it take to get the payment?

It varies, but the DWP aims to pay out as soon as possible. So, hopefully, you should get your lump sum Bereavement Support Payment within a few weeks of applying.

Takeaway

The Bereavement Support Payment can be a lifeline for families suffering financially after the death of a wife, husband or civil partner. Just remember, though, to apply as soon as possible: if you apply more than three months after your partner’s death, you won’t get all 18 monthly payments.

And here’s one final thing to note. If you’re paying your self-assessment tax and National Insurance bill by instalments due to the Covid-19 pandemic, contact HMRC before you apply. Your application might be rejected otherwise.

