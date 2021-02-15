Sainsbury’s follows Tesco in Aldi price-matching

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



The already intense war for supremacy among the UK’s top supermarkets is set to escalate after Sainsbury’s announced that it will start price matching discount rival Aldi on hundreds of grocery items.

We take a look at what this means for shoppers and give you a few practical tips to help you save money on your grocery shopping.

Why is Sainsbury’s price-matching with Aldi?

Sainsbury’s has become the second major retail chain in the country to introduce an Aldi price-match scheme after Tesco launched a similar scheme almost a year ago.

The company says that it is launching the scheme to “help shoppers who are working hard to balance budgets” due to the events of the past year.

What products will be in the Aldi price-match?

Sainsbury’s has promised to slash the prices of around 250 products to match those of Aldi. These include staples such as:

Meat

Poultry

Dairy

Fresh fruits and vegetables

How will price-matching Aldi benefit shoppers?

In a time when groceries are in high demand (particularly food items) because of coronavirus lockdowns, competition in the UK supermarket scene can only be good for consumers hoping to cut costs on their shopping.

The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic means that many of us are tightening our budgets in an effort to save money.

A greater number of supermarkets offering items at discount prices gives consumers more choice and more opportunities to make savings on grocery expenses.

How can you save even more on your shopping?

If you’re looking to save even money on your grocery bills, here are a few smart supermarket shopping tips that could help.

1. Plan ahead

Make a shopping list before you head to the supermarket. Having a list will keep you focused and help to ensure that you only buy what you need.

If possible, plan in advance the meals you’ll be eating on each day of the week so that you only shop specifically for the recipes.

2. Shop in bulk

Some items are cheaper per unit when you buy in bulk.

Shopping in bulk also means fewer trips to the supermarket and savings on transport costs. Plus, the lower the number of visits to the supermarket, the lower the temptation to buy unneeded items.

3. Forget brand loyalty

You may have a favourite brand of breakfast cereal, but does it really matter?

To save money, look for an alternative with a lower price, even if it means getting a generic or a store brand. You may come to find that you actually like the less expensive product just as much.

4. Take advantage of coupons

Coupons sometimes get a bad rap, but when used smartly, they can save you a ton of money. Check out our article on couponing to find out how to use them effectively to cut the costs of your shopping.

5. Compare prices

Yet another way to make big savings on your grocery bill is to compare prices before you head out to shop.

You can use a grocery comparison site or an app like Latest Deals to search for the items you want to buy and make sure you’re getting them at the lowest possible price.

6. Use a cashback credit card

Consider paying for your grocery shopping with a cashback credit card. It’s an easy way to earn back some of the money you’re spending without even having to think about it.

What next? If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Click here, it's free!