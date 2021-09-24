Image source: Getty Images

Side hustling has become a way of life for many due to its many benefits. The main benefit of a side hustle is the ability to make extra income that can be used for a variety of purposes such as paying down debt. In fact, research shows that a good number of Brits are currently engaging in side hustles as a means to pay down debt. Here is the lowdown.

What is the side hustle situation in the UK?

Research from Credit Karma shows that the number of people in the UK with side hustles has doubled since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

From buying and selling items online to trading cryptocurrencies to social media influencing, Brits are taking part in all kinds of side hustles to raise extra cash.

According to Credit Karma, most side hustlers say that their financial stability is actually dependent on the additional income from side hustles. Nearly half (42%) say that they took up extra work as a direct response to the financial constraints caused by the pandemic.

However, the study shows that the motivation for taking on extra jobs goes beyond finances. For some, a side hustle is a means to explore their passions. For others, it’s a way to enjoy taking on different work.

What are side hustlers using the additional income for?

The research by Credit Karma shows that 32% of people view side hustles as a great way to save extra cash, while 22% see them as a way to afford items that otherwise be out of reach (22%).

Perhaps more interestingly, the study shows that one in five (19%) uses the extra income to pay down debt.

Can a side hustle help you get out of debt?

Whether you are trying to clear credit card debt, a car loan or even a student loan, a side hustle can provide you with extra income to help pay off your debt faster. The faster you clear the debt, the less interest you will pay over the term of the loan.

But it’s sometimes easier said than done. Once you receive your side hustle paycheck, it can be easy to fall into temptation and blow off the money on something else, particularly if you have a history of bad financial discipline.

That’s why it’s important to set up a plan to make sure that as much money as possible from your side hustle goes towards debt repayment.

For example, consider setting a specific date by which you wish to pay off the debt. After that, figure out how much you need from your side hustle each month to meet your target. Make sure that you don’t deviate from your plan.

If you lack discipline, you can automate the process by setting up an automatic transfer from your bank account to the lender’s account the moment your side hustle paycheck is deposited.

Most importantly, don’t take on more debt while you’re dealing with the one you need to pay off. Otherwise, you may find yourself trapped in a never-ending debt cycle.

Final word

The great thing about a side hustle is that the earning potential is limitless. By the time you’ve finished paying off your debt, it could find it’s grown into a fully-fledged business.

Are you thinking of starting a side hustle but don’t know where to start? There are a few home-based side hustle ideas that you can try.

Still have questions? If you didn’t find everything you were looking for on this page, we have other ways to help: Check out our collection of guides and articles related to your money here

Did you know we have a Credit Card Eligibility Checker? Click here to try it out for free

Looking for a new credit card? Compare our top-rated credit cards here

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.