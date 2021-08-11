How to bring New York to your home for less than £40

Image source: Getty Images

Fancy a trip to New York but can’t make the journey this year? Don’t despair! You can still enjoy a taste of the Big Apple from your living room – all it takes is a little creativity and the right decorations! So, here’s how to bring NY to life in your own home, whatever your budget.

Build a New York-themed hangout

For just under £40, you can recreate a funky NY-inspired hangout anywhere, from your study to the living room. Tombola, Britain’s largest bingo site, put together some budget-friendly interior design ideas to help you bring New York home – let’s check them out.

1. Hang NY-themed wall art

Online stores like Etsy have plenty of themed plaques and posters you can hang on your wall to quickly (and cheaply) make your room feel more like New York. If you can’t hang art, you could always prop a postcard or two against a book or ornament instead.

2. Put up some fairy lights

What’s one thing that New York is famous for? Its skyline. You can recreate the bright city lights by hanging some battery-powered fairy lights around your walls, and you can get them for under £15 from places like Dunelm and Amazon.

3. Stack your books

You don’t need fairy lights to mimic the NY skyline. Instead, you could take your own books and stack them at various heights to make a New York skyline for free.

4. Upcycle your furniture

Do you have an old stool or table you’re not using anymore? Upcyling is a great way to turn an old piece of furniture into something fresh, so if you have the materials at home, paint your worn pieces a classy grey or black to give them a sophisticated NY feel.

5. Add themed accessories

From Statue of Liberty figurines to New York stickers, you can find some great value NY-themed accessories on websites like Amazon. Even a fridge magnet or two can add some New York vibes to your living room or study, so be sure to browse for the best deals.

Try New York-themed activities

Now you’ve got your NY-themed space set up, it’s time to try out some activities inspired by the Big Apple!

1. Have a pizza night

Start your “trip” with a slice of NY-style pizza. Go for a pizza with a thin crust and large, wide slices, or make your own pizza pie just how you like it! If you’re not into pizza, go for hot dogs, bagels, or cheesecake instead, or have a little of everything.

2. Watch a musical

Bring Broadway to your living room and pick a show to watch. Filmed on Stage has some free options you can stream whenever you like, and the shows are updated daily. Or, if ballet is more your thing, check out performances you can watch online or through your TV.

3. Make cocktails

New York’s famous for cocktails like the Manhattan and Cosmopolitan, so add a classy twist to your night by making your own NY signature drinks. But remember, you could always make non-alcoholic cocktails instead!

4. Watch a movie set in New York

What better way to immerse yourself in NY life than by watching a film set in the Big Apple? Whether you’re looking for a sweet romcom or a gritty thriller, check out Google or IMDb for some inspiration.

Takeaway

Just because you’re staying home this year doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your own taste of New York! However, if the NY-themed decor makes you crave a little adventure, there’s no reason you can’t start planning your dream holiday right now.

And, if you decide to head to the US next year, consider whether it’s worth getting a travel credit card to help you on your way. You can check your eligibility in advance without affecting your credit score, too!

