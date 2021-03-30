Is Shiply good value for money?

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



Shipping large packages can be a nightmare. It’s not only difficult and time-consuming, but all that weight means you’ll have to pay hefty shipping fees as well. However, Shiply, a UK shipping company that has been operational since 2008, claims to provide good value for money by helping you find cheap and reliable couriers for large items at the best possible rates.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about Shiply, including whether it’s truly good value for money.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our new Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. Our latest tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

What is Shiply?

Shiply matches people moving items with delivery companies already making similar journeys.

It operates locally across the UK and Europe and has more recently started offering worldwide shipping options and international courier quotes.

How does it work?

All you need to do is fill out an online form describing the item you want to ship and stating where it is and where it’s going.

Couriers registered with the site that are already making similar journeys bid for the business in a sort of reverse auction. Shiply emails quotes to you so that you can compare them and pick the best one.

You pay a small deposit after accepting a particular offer, and then your delivery is carried out. After your item has been successfully delivered, you pay the remaining balance.

All registered companies on the site are feedback-rated. Shiply also says that all the companies go through rigorous multi-stage fraud background checks and verification screening processes.

What kinds of items can Shiply help you move?

This is not an exhaustive list, but some of the items that Shiply can help you ship include:

Furniture and other big household items

Cars (and car parts)

Motorcycles

Pianos

Boats

Shiply is especially popular among eBay buyers and sellers.

Simply enter your eBay item number into Shiply, and they will automatically import the item details, collection postcode, and photos for you. They will then match you with appropriate couriers.

Invest up to £20,000 tax free – before 6th April Would-be investors could make a big tax saving by taking advantage of the annual ISA allowance before it resets. A stocks and shares ISA allows tax-free investments of up to £20,000 each year. If you’re looking to learn more, MyWalletHero’s experts have reviewed and ranked some of the UK’s top ISA providers. Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.

Can Shiply save you money?

Yes. Shiply claims that its delivery costs are typically up to 75% lower than standard delivery costs. It’s easy to see why.

Shiply is essentially a piggybacking service. It matches you with couriers who have spare capacity and who are already making similar trips.

These couriers are aware that travelling empty is a waste of time and money. So they offer low collection and delivery rates to add items to their already scheduled journeys.

Shiply is also an eco-friendly solution for the same reasons. The trip has already been planned by the company you choose, and you are taking advantage of extra capacity. As a result, fewer journeys are required, which also means a reduction in carbon emissions.

Are there any downsides?

The biggest drawback of using Shiply is that the driver may take longer to deliver your item. That’s because they are picking up additional consignments from other customers along the way.

As with any delivery, there’s always the possibility that something will go wrong. It’s a good idea to pay using a credit card, which adds an extra layer of protection. Under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, the card provider is jointly liable with the retailer if anything goes wrong with your transaction.

Verdict

Shiply is generally good value for money for large, bulky items. It can help you save money on the costs of shipping your item. For smaller items and parcel deliveries, it might be cheaper to ship with Royal Mail.

Of course, the easiest way to find the best deal for whatever item you want to ship is to do your own price comparison by obtaining quotes from different companies.

And as a final note, bear in mind that new post-Brexit VAT rules apply if you are bringing something into the UK from Europe. These laws can be confusing, so take a look at our article on how to navigate them.

Join our mailing list If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Sign Up