Is a Vitamix blender worth it?

You can buy a cheap blender for less than £50, which is a fraction of the price of a Vitamix. So is a Vitamix worth it?

Devotees of clean eating will tell you that a kitchen is incomplete without a Vitamix blender. Not only are Vitamix blenders durable and efficient, but they have also become synonymous with a healthy diet and lifestyle.

A Vitamix Explorian retails from £349.00.

The Vitamix Ascent series is priced between £449.00 and £675.00.

Models for professional kitchens are sold for thousands of pounds.

Vitamix competitor brands include Nutribullet and Ninja. Top machines in their ranges are priced between £100 and £150.

Is a Vitamix better than a regular blender?

There are many reviews on the web comparing different models and makes. Vitamix blenders come out on top time and time again for three main reasons:

Reliability. Vitamix blenders are powerful and constructed from sturdy materials. They can handle anything. The company takes pride in the fact that their blenders are built to last and are passed from one generation to another. Guarantees run for between five and 10 years.

Efficiency. Vitamix blenders make the smoothest smoothies. Blending fans choose Vitamix blenders because other machines can leave visible flecks of greens or peel, and irritating bits of seeds.

Versatility. From soup making to self-cleaning, a Vitamix does more than one job. In fact, you can swap a blender, soup maker and food processor for one Vitamix blender.

A Vitamix may be the winner in many blender comparisons, but does it stand up to other soup makers and food processors? Home chefs might prefer to make soup in the traditional way and use a stick blender. If you already have a food processor, you can make an excellent guacamole with that.

Why is Vitamix so popular?

Reassuring technicalities prove that Vitamix works. Specifically, 1380 watts, 37,000 RPM and 11.5 amperes. Coupled with ‘aircraft-grade blades’ these numbers add up to a desirable consistency of almond butter.

Clean eating

When the Vitamix family business began 100 years ago in the US, the brand associated itself with health and wellbeing. Blending whole fruits and vegetables increases a person’s intake of plant-based foods.

Today, the rapid rise in vegan cuisine has led to a fashion for making nut butters, plant milks, hummus and other vegan dishes.

Is a Vitamix worth it to keep up with the Joneses?

Vitamix is an aspirational brand and has a loyal and celebrity following. Vitamix’s fashionable status may not last as long as the blender itself, though. There will always be another cool kitchen gadget to aim for.

Meghan Markle was mentioning her Vitamix as far back as 2018. The Joneses are probably on to the next thing by now.

Lockdown habits

Homemade, healthy smoothies have been an understandable obsession for many during lockdown – along with espresso at home and exercise at home.

Will a Vitamix blender save money in the long term?

Vitamix enthusiasts claim that the machine pays for itself. Users don’t spend money on takeaways or ready-made products – they make their own salsas, sorbets and soups. This could be true for people who use their Vitamix machine regularly.

Does this claim really add up? It is still necessary to purchase the ingredients, some of which may be expensive. Homemade drinks and dishes do not always cost less than those that are store bought, unless you are buying high end. The calculation only works if you are swapping like for like.

If you buy a Vitamix and start using it to make avocado and mango smoothies for breakfast, when previously you ate oatmeal, the Vitamix lifestyle could end up costing you even more.

Is a Vitamix worth it on a tight budget?

Current foodie trends imply that a decent blender is essential to make nutrition-packed smoothies, dips and more. However, no one needs to puree their food to be healthy, unless they are making baby food.

On some budgets, any blender is a luxury item.

Should I buy a Vitamix?

If it’s necessary to use a credit card or dip into savings to buy one, is a Vitamix worth it?

For people who spend a large amount of time in the kitchen, is investing in the best equipment a waste of money? Possibly not.

Which Vitamix?

Is it worth spending the extra £100 or more on the Vitamix Ascent series? These blenders have digital timers and presets so you can walk away from them and do something else. The Ascent machines also ‘self detect’ the size of the container and adjust the settings automatically.

With less technology, the Explorian leaves the user in control of settings and timings.

The Vitamix website has its own blender recommender tool. You might use it and find that the Vitamix S30, at £299.00, is sufficient for your needs.

If you’re not precious about buying brand new, you might consider a reconditioned model, or look out for a second-hand Vitamix.

