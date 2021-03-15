Image source: Getty Images

Wondering how to shop ethically and sustainably? Making choices that benefit the Earth and the people on it is always a good thing, but how do you do that when shopping? What exactly should you look for? And, importantly, what should you avoid?

Sustainable vs ethical shopping

To help you shop ethically and sustainably, you first need to understand the difference between the two.

When you shop sustainably, your actions have social or environmental benefits. Sustainable products are created without causing pollution or overusing natural resources. This means using materials grown without pesticides, making good production and transportation choices and trying to reduce energy usage.

To shop ethically, you should look for products that focus on protecting human rights during production. This means the workers involved in every step of manufacturing are treated fairly, no sweatshop labour is involved, everybody receives fair pay and the working conditions are safe.

Because there is no standard label or definition for ethical products, different companies use different definitions. For example, many companies also consider protecting animals and their habitats an important part of ethical production.

Are ethical and sustainable products more expensive?

When you shop ethically or sustainably, you will likely spend more money. But there’s a reason behind it. A lot of fast fashion is produced in Bangladesh, where the legal minimum wage for workers is just 8,000 taka (about £73) a month, according to the Clean Clothes Campaign. This is about half of what a person needs to cover basic expenses such as shelter and food. But it results in a cheap final product.

In contrast, ethical companies pay their workers higher wages or produce locally in the UK or Europe. This, in turn, increases the final price of the product.

The same is true when you shop sustainably. Sourcing organic materials is expensive. This is especially true if you also take into consideration things like treating animals ethically (in wool production, for example). High-quality materials drive the price of the product up.

How do you make better choices?

There’s no official organisation certifying whether a product is ethical or sustainable. In most cases, it’s up to the brand itself to guarantee that its products comply with its own labels. Still, there are ways for you to ensure you are making the best choices.

For example, a Fair Trade certification is a confirmation that the company is offering fair compensation and a safe working environment for its workers. Another thing to look for is GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certification. GOTS guarantees the textile is made up of at least 70% organic fibres and the company is making efforts to reduce their energy and water consumption.

Where to shop

You can always start your search to shop ethically or sustainably right where you live. Small brands and eco-boutiques selling ethical labels are everywhere. By buying local you’re supporting companies trying to make a difference.

Blue Patch is a business directory where you can search for sustainable, ethical services and products from British and Irish brands. Wearth is another great website to try. It offers a curated collection of eco and ethical products that are also cruelty-free.

Then there’s the Ethical Superstore, where you can find products produced ethically, plus many that are zero waste, eco-friendly, Fair Trade and organic.

