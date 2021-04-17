How to sell your old laptop

Image source: Getty Images

Want to sell your old laptop but wondering how to go about it? Well, it’s easier than you might think. Here’s a rundown of where you can sell your old laptop in the UK, and what you should do beforehand.

Where can I sell my old laptop?

There are three main ways you can sell an old laptop. Let’s break them down.

1. Sell it privately

The first option is listing your laptop on a platform like Amazon, eBay or Facebook Marketplace.

While this option gives you control over what you charge and who you sell to, it can be a stressful experience. Plus, the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions still make it hard to meet someone to complete the exchange.

2. Exchange it for money

Some companies, like Laptops Direct, buy old laptops for cash. After you give some details, they’ll offer a quote for the laptop, and if you accept it, they’ll pay you for the device. All you need to do is pack it up and send it out to them.

There’s always a chance you won’t get what the device is actually worth, but if you need cash quickly, this is a convenient way to sell your old laptop.

3. Trade it in

You can exchange your laptop for a newer model. Companies like Apple will accept your old laptop and give you a gift voucher or credit towards a new device in return.

If you want cash, this might not be the best option, but it’s a good idea if you just want to upgrade an older laptop.

What should I do before I sell my old laptop?

Before you exchange or sell your old laptop, you need to ensure it’s ready to go. Here are a few things you should do before you hand your device over.

Create backups

Back up all your important files, such as pictures and work documents. You can either move them to a hard drive, like a USB stick, or move copies to a cloud-based storage service.

Sign out of your old accounts

Next, sign out of services such as email accounts and apps. Otherwise, there’s a chance that whoever gets your laptop next could access your personal details, leaving you vulnerable to scams and fraudulent activity.

Wipe your device

The best way to protect your data is by wiping or erasing your laptop before you sell it. This essentially restores your laptop to the original factory settings.

The process is a little different for each laptop model, so check your manual if you’re unsure how to do this.

Note down your specifications

You won’t get an accurate quote if you don’t provide the right details about your device. Specifically, you’ll need to know your model number, the screen size and what processor you’re using.

You can usually find the model number on the laptop’s underside. To find the laptop specifications, check the packaging if you’ve still got it. If not, you can easily search online for the best way to find the system details for your computer.

You’ll also probably be asked what condition your laptop is in. Be honest about any defects or missing parts – your quote won’t be valid otherwise.

Take pictures of your old laptop

If you plan on selling your laptop privately, you need to take some pictures. Ensure they’re clear, and always take pictures of any scratches or defects. You should also take pictures of accessories you’re including such as the charger and, if you’ve still got it, the original box.

Takeaway

It’s easy enough to sell your old laptop, especially if you’re looking for some extra cash quickly.

If you’re selling to a company, it’s crucial you shop around for the best deal. Get a few quotes before you commit to the sale, and research the company beforehand to ensure you’re happy to go with them.

Finally, make sure you package your laptop safely and securely so that it’s not damaged in transit.

