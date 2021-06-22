How to prevent car damage in hot weather

Image source: Getty Images

Summer weather has finally arrived and temperatures are rising. If you are wondering how to protect your car from potential sun and heat damage, Leasing Options has compiled a list of ten tips that could save you up to £2,400.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. This tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

Can hot weather damage a car?

Quite simply, yes. According to Mike Thompson, director at Leasing Options, “When it comes to car damage caused by the weather, most motorists immediately think of damage caused by snow and ice. However, sun and heat can also be a threat to your car.“

UV rays are powerful, and on days with clear skies, they can penetrate molecules in a car’s paintwork, causing it to be less reflective and to appear duller to the human eye.

The less a car is cared for, the greater the risk of it getting damaged by the sun. This is because dirt on the paintwork can speed up the process of UV light penetration.

Thompson explains, “Motorists who fail to protect their car from the sun could risk needing a number of repairs, including a respray, new tyres and a battery replacement.”

How can you protect your car from damage caused by hot weather?

1. Wash and hand dry your car

Hot weather can cause your car’s paint to crack and fade. Regularly washing and hand drying your car helps to remove the dirt and dust particles that can cause scratches and dull your car’s finish.

Ensure that you dry it by hand with a soft cloth so that minerals and grime do not stick to the car’s surface after a rinse.

2. Park in the shade

Parking your car in the shade, away from direct sunlight, will help to protect the paintwork. This will also prevent any damage to the dashboard of the car.

3. Check your tire pressure once a month

Underinflated tyres sitting on a hot surface can be a recipe for disaster. Such tyres are more likely to blow out in high temperatures. Ensure you check your tyre pressure at least once a month to prevent this.

4. Get a windscreen sun protector

Windscreen sun protectors are a great way to reduce the temperature inside your car. They can also help to prevent the interior of your car from becoming dulled and brittle due to UV rays.

5. Clean your car’s interior

Dust combined with the hot sun can result in grime appearing on your dash and other surfaces. Cleaning your car’s interior a couple of times a month can help to prevent this from happening.

Make sure to always use cleaning products designed for use on the surfaces in your car.

4 iron-clad rules for saving money on everything Our Editor Sam Robson has been on a personal cost-cutting mission for years – and it’s time to share his wisdom. Check out his choicest saving tips and tricks in this free report, “Sam’s 4 Iron-Clad Rules For Saving Money On Everything”. Just enter your email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here!

6. Protect your car seats

Seat covers can help to protect your upholstery from harmful UV rays. And if your car has leather seats, consider using a leather conditioner to prevent cracks and other sun damage.

7. Check your fluid levels

Your car’s fluids, including engine oil, brake fluid, and power steering fluid, tend to get used up more quickly during the hot summer months.

If their levels drop below the manufacturer’s recommendations, there is a greater risk of damage. Therefore, make sure that you regularly check your car’s fluid levels and keep them topped up.

8. Get the air filters checked

There is more dust and debris in the air during summer. This can clog up the filters in your car. Checking and replacing your air filters protects the engine, increases fuel efficiency and reduces emissions.

9. Apply a coat of wax after washing

Applying a coat of wax after washing is an important step to prevent damage to your paintwork. Waxing provides a layer of protection between the UV rays and the exterior of your car.

10. Have your battery tested by a professional

Hot weather can place a higher load pressure on your car’s battery due to running things like air conditioning.

In the summer, it’s worth getting your battery tested by a professional to make sure that it is functioning well.

Final word

If you happen to find your car in need of repairs, check out his huge car repair tip that could potentially save you hundreds of pounds. And if you want to take TLC to the next level, here’s how you can increase your car’s value by £1.4k in 8 steps.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

Reviewed and rated 4 stars out of 5 by MyWalletHero Need a financial adviser? Get a free initial review lasting up to 1 hour, plus £50 off any follow-up advice. MyWalletHero has sourced you a £50 discount off the cost of advice when you find an independent or whole-of-market financial adviser through Unbiased.co.uk*. All advisers are FCA-regulated, qualified and give fully unbiased advice. To find yourself an adviser fast and for free – use the Unbiased matching tool. Find an adviser now! *This is an offer from one of our affiliate partners. For more information on why and how we work with partners, click here.