Image source: Getty Images

Energy regulator Ofgem recently announced that energy prices will rise in October. For most people affected, this will mean an increase of up to 10%, or about £150, in their yearly energy bills.

That said, there’s no need to wait until October to start reducing your energy consumption. In fact, starting now will give you time to get used to the changes so your energy bills remain lower throughout the year.

According to Greg Wilson, founder of insurance comparison website Quotezone.co.uk, “Although we are entering, what is hopefully, the last phase of the pandemic, and Brits will begin to spend less time at home, this does not necessarily mean that our energy bills will start to go down.”

Here are a few tips from QuoteZone on how to keep your energy bills down.

Switch provider

“There are many ways to tackle increasing energy costs, but the most effective is switching energy provider,” according to Wilson. “By choosing an Ofgem accredited comparison site, consumers can get an understanding of what’s on offer across a range of providers – instantly providing an overview of more competitive prices.”

Plus, switching providers doesn’t just help you to save money on your energy bills. It also allows consumers to find better customer service and seek more environmentally friendly providers.

Find ways to make your home more energy efficient

If you can afford to improve the insulation in your home, this could reduce your energy bills in the long term. Even if a major investment is not possible right now, you can still make smaller changes.

For example, you can apply temporary secondary glazing film on windows or buy thermal curtains. You can also get foam strips to draft-proof windows and doors. And according to Wilson, “A more immediate solution is to ensure you’re using efficient lightbulbs – a relatively inexpensive solution which helps reduce costs over a long period of time.”

4 iron-clad rules for saving money on everything Our Editor Sam Robson has been on a personal cost-cutting mission for years – and it’s time to share his wisdom. Check out his choicest saving tips and tricks in this free report, “Sam’s 4 Iron-Clad Rules For Saving Money On Everything”. Just enter your email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here!

Set your thermostat lower

“Turning your thermostat down by just one degree can help save the average home around £60 a year,” Wilson explains. Even better, consider getting a smart thermostat, which can help optimize heating. Some can even be controlled remotely via your phone so you can adjust your energy usage no matter where you are.

Lower your energy bills through tax relief

If you regularly work from home, then you might qualify for tax relief. This includes having to work from home temporarily because of Covid-19. This will result in lower gas and electricity bills, plus discounts on water usage and business phone calls. You can check whether you qualify for work-from-home tax relief through the gov.uk website.

Replace your boiler

If you have an old-style G-rated boiler, you could be spending up to £300 more on energy bills each year. Replacing a boiler isn’t cheap. In fact, it could cost you well over £2,000. But if yours is near the end of its life, consider switching to a new A-rated condensing boiler with heating controls for the biggest savings. You might also qualify for a discount or even a free boiler if you’re on a low income or receiving certain benefits.

Reviewed and rated 4 stars out of 5 by MyWalletHero Need a financial adviser? Get a free initial review lasting up to 1 hour, plus £50 off any follow-up advice. MyWalletHero has sourced you a £50 discount off the cost of advice when you find an independent or whole-of-market financial adviser through Unbiased.co.uk*. All advisers are FCA-regulated, qualified and give fully unbiased advice. To find yourself an adviser fast and for free – use the Unbiased matching tool. Find an adviser now! *This is an offer from one of our affiliate partners. For more information on why and how we work with partners, click here.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Diana Bocco Diana is a writer specialising in debt repayment, savings, and personal investments. Her work has also appeared on MSN Money, Inc. Magazine, and Yahoo! Finance.