How to earn money online

So, you want to know how to make money online. Where do you start, though? And how quickly can you earn money? Well, the good news is that it’s actually fairly easy to start earning some cash online, and you can earn money fairly quickly. To help you get started, though, here are eight simple ways to make cash from your laptop.

1. Sell your unwanted items

Do you have clothes, books or DVDs lying around the house gathering dust? It might be worth clearing out some space and selling your unwanted stuff online.

To find the right audience for your items, try platforms like Amazon Marketplace, Music Magpie, Depop or Gumtree. Remember to take good-quality pictures to go with your listings.

2. Become an online tutor

Are you a student or recent graduate wanting to make money online? Then you might want to share your skills and try your hand at online tutoring. You can help others learn subjects like English and maths all from the comfort of your own home, and you’ll gain some great experience for building your CV!

Try out sites such as MyTutor or look for ads on job boards to find opportunities.

3. Teach other skills online

When it comes to how to make money online, it’s often a good idea to start with what you’re good at and work from there. From baking to dancing, we all have something valuable we can teach others. So, why not make some money at the same time?

Platforms like Udemy let you create courses on almost anything, or you could try to build a web presence by sharing educational videos on YouTube or Instagram.

4. Try out freelancing

Freelancers are self-employed individuals who usually work with a number of clients at once. From writing to computer programming, there’s a huge range of freelance opportunities out there. It’s just a matter of deciding where your expertise lies and what you want from your business. To get started, take a look at websites like LinkedIn or freelancer platforms such as PeoplePerHour.

If you plan on going freelance, however, make sure you’re clear on the type of jobs you want to do and spend some time setting business goals. Definitely don’t give up your regular job until you’re sure you can make enough money freelancing full-time!

5. Sell arts and crafts online

Do you have an artistic flair? Turn your talents into cash by selling arts, crafts or designs online. Just get an account with an online sales platform such as Etsy, upload your content and start selling. You can advertise your store on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook to bring some traffic to your page.

Want to make money online with greeting card designs? Put your designs on sites like Moonpig instead.

6. Start a blog

If you enjoy writing and you want to make money online, consider starting a website with a blog. You can write about anything you want, and you can monetise it by displaying ads, adding some affiliate links or selling products through your site.

If you do host affiliate links, though, just make sure you add a disclaimer so readers know you’re paid to promote a product.

7. Sell your photos

Do you like taking photographs and want to use them to make money online? Then this one could be for you.

Stock photo websites, like Shutterstock, are always on the lookout for new content. All you do is take good-quality pictures, submit them through the website, and earn cash whenever someone downloads the stock image. You can upload videos, too!

While there’s no need to invest in professional camera equipment, just make sure you take crisp, clear images or they might be rejected.

8. Find a data entry job

Data entry jobs involve adding data to databases, archives and other computer systems. While you might not make enough money to go full-time, data entry can be a great side hustle or part-time job.

You can find data entry jobs on websites like Indeed. All you need to get started is a computer or laptop with an internet connection.

How to make money online: takeaway

Whether you’re searching for a side gig, a part-time job or even a permanent position, there are plenty of ways to make money online in the UK. Spend some time thinking about what you’re good at and what you enjoy, and research your options.

If you want even more money-making ideas, check out our post on making money from home, or our rundown of side hustles you can try out right now.

