How Brits made extra cash over lockdown

Many people’s working lives have changed during lockdown. But according to a survey of 2,000 Brits undertaken by EduBirdie.com, we are a resourceful bunch.

The survey shows what Brits have been doing to make ‘fast cash’ while living under restrictions associated with the pandemic. We take a look at four of the most popular side hustles.

1. Selling stuff online

This has been by far the most popular way to make some fast cash, with 39% of people opting for selling online.

This should come as no surprise since we are all spending more time at home due to the lockdown. For many of us, it’s been a good opportunity to get our homes in order and get rid of unwanted stuff.

While it is a low-risk side hustle, you are unlikely to make a fortune. Of those surveyed, 85% made less than £500 per month. Just 9% made between £500 and £1,000 per month and a lucky 7% made more than £1,000 per month.

If you are thinking about selling stuff online, check out our articles on what items you can sell online to make money and how to sell items on eBay.

2. Delivering stuff

Thanks to the internet, many of us have still been able to shop during lockdown despite being confined to our homes.

There have been many reports that online shopping increased during the pandemic. As a result, delivery service driving is currently a popular side hustle for 6.5% of those surveyed.

Most working in this role are men, with 71% of the workforce being male. Around 44% are aged between 25 and 44, while 20% are aged between 18 and 24.

It’s relatively easy to find this type of work if you have a mode of transport and a smartphone. If you are interested, companies are always looking for new recruits. Check online recruitment agencies for the latest jobs.

3. Participation in medical studies

A more unusual side hustle has involved participation in medical studies. This has been popular with 5% of those surveyed.

Most of the participants, or 63%, made less than £500 per month. So it’s best treated as a part-time job since you are unlikely to make any serious money.

Having said that, there are some lucrative studies if you shop around. Around 14% made between £500 and £1,000 per month, while 33% made more than £1,000 per month.

If you are considering participating in a medical study, make sure you are aware of the risks involved. Many studies involve checking for unknown side effects or inducing specific illnesses. Ask as many questions as you need and read any contracts carefully before signing.

4. Working as a ride app driver

This work has been popular with 4% of people, since there is still a demand for ride app drivers, even during the lockdown.

The elderly and people who are shielding often need transportation to and from hospital appointments. This is especially the case during the rapid roll-out of the vaccination programme.

If you are interested in becoming a ride app driver, check online. One of the biggest companies is Uber. You can check their website for information on how to work as an Uber driver.

Take home

Do you want to make some extra cash and are in need of further inspiration? Check out our articles on unusual side hustles and some easy ways to make money from anywhere in the UK.

