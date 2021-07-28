Gifting: who and what are Brits spending money on?

Image Source: Getty Images

A recent survey of 2,000 UK residents by jewellers Pandora found some interesting trends when it comes to gifting. It turns out that giving presents is a favourite pastime of many – but the recipients aren’t always who you would expect. Let’s take a closer look.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. This tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

Most of the gifts go to the dogs

That’s right. Brits are buying more gifts for their dogs (and cats) than for the humans in their lives. According to Pandora, 25% of respondents spend more money on gifts for their furry companions than their friends and family.

And it’s not just any gift either. Among those interviewed, phrases such as ‘dog gifts’ are being typed into search engines over 4,000 times per month. Cats get their share too, with a search volume of 2,000 a month.

This isn’t that much of a surprise, though. Dog owners in the UK spend an average of £445 to £1,620 a year on their animals, though some spend more than £2,300 every year, according to Rover.

Many of those surveyed are self-gifters

When it comes to gifting, the UK is not shy about self-care. Generation Z leads the way here – 90% of those surveyed in this age group stated that they buy gifts for themselves on a regular basis. The most sought after self-gifting purchases? Pandora points out clothing and accessories, technology, and food and drinks take the top spots. Self-gifting also includes jewellery and for many, even diamonds.

When it comes to the generational divide, we found that Millennials are most likely to gift themselves jewellery, followed by 35-44-year olds and Generation Z.

Self-gifting varies by region too. Those living in Greater London spend the most money on themselves, spending £150 on self-gifting on average. In contrast, almost half of Scots spend between £0 and £50 on themselves, according to Pandora. And while some people self-gift to celebrate something good, others do it after a bad day.

4 iron-clad rules for saving money on everything Our Editor Sam Robson has been on a personal cost-cutting mission for years – and it’s time to share his wisdom. Check out his choicest saving tips and tricks in this free report, “Sam’s 4 Iron-Clad Rules For Saving Money On Everything”. Just enter your email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here!

The things people are gifting

Brits are giving eco-friendly and sustainable gifts more than ever before. They’re also searching for ethical gifts. When it comes to spending, partners get the most expensive gifts, while friends are more likely to get a bottle of wine or some food as a present.

The pandemic had an impact on how much and what people are gifting. Even during Christmas, Brits were more likely to give gift cards and search for cheaper gift ideas than in previous years.

According to PiplSay, Brits did a lot of online present shopping during the pandemic, and this affected the choice of gifts. In 2020, many also reduced their gifting budget compared to previous years. Pandora says that while 26% are willing to spend between £51-£100 on themselves, only 14% are willing to spend this same amount on a friend.

Gifting on a budget

If you’re feeling the pinch when it’s time to shop for gifts, there are ways to reduce costs. Start shopping for Christmas now, and pick up discounted gifts as you find them. Since Pandora says the favourite gift to give friends is food and drinks, pick up a bottle of wine or a special box of chocolates to give away when needed.

Reviewed and rated 4 stars out of 5 by MyWalletHero Need a financial adviser? Get a free initial review lasting up to 1 hour, plus £50 off any follow-up advice. MyWalletHero has sourced you a £50 discount off the cost of advice when you find an independent or whole-of-market financial adviser through Unbiased.co.uk*. All advisers are FCA-regulated, qualified and give fully unbiased advice. To find yourself an adviser fast and for free – use the Unbiased matching tool. Find an adviser now! *This is an offer from one of our affiliate partners. For more information on why and how we work with partners, click here.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Diana Bocco Diana is a writer specialising in debt repayment, savings, and personal investments. Her work has also appeared on MSN Money, Inc. Magazine, and Yahoo! Finance.