Food subscription gifts saw a 110% increase in interest in 2020!

Image source: Getty Images

Brits took to the internet to spoil and celebrate their loved ones in 2020, with a record number of online gifts purchased by people across the country. This is according to new research from Packaging Online that shows demand for online gifts surged by 50% last year, compared to the same period in 2019. Among the most popular gifts were food subscriptions gifts, which saw a 110% increase in interest.

Which were the most popular gifts during lockdown?

Almost everyone in 2020 celebrated a significant occasion in lockdown, whether it was a birthday, a baby shower, or an anniversary.

The result was a spike in online gifting as people sought new ways to appreciate loved ones and celebrate special occasions from a distance.

Food gifts turned out to be the most in-demand lockdown gifts. Interest in these gifts spiked by over 427% according to Packaging Online, with chocolate, cheese and vegan treats being among the most popular.

Unsurprisingly, interest in food gifts doubled during the Christmas season compared to any other occasion.

Subscription boxes were another type of gift that saw a surge in interest. Google searches for these treats went up by 31% in 2020.

The high level of interest in subscription boxes is expected to continue in the near future. Packaging Online estimates that Brits will spend up to £240 million on gift subscription boxes for items such as magazines, wine, gin, beer and food by 2022.

What are food subscription gifts and why did interest spike during lockdown?

According to Packaging Online’s research, interest in food subscription gifts or boxes spiked by 110% in 2020.

If you’re unfamiliar with what a food subscription box is, it’s essentially a subscription-based food delivery service that offers easy-to-follow recipes along with fresh and pre-measured ingredients that you can then cook at home.

Basically, a food subscription gift or box relieves the stress and thought of meal preparation and planning. You don’t need to go shopping for food ingredients, think about what to cook for dinner or even worry about whether you have the skills to make it.

Food subscription boxes can be a fun way to spice up your cooking. They can also help you to stick to a food budget, reducing food waste at the same time. It’s easy to see why they were among the most popular online gifts during lockdown.

Some of the most popular food subscription boxes in the UK include Hello Fresh, Simply Cook, Gousto, Mindful Chef, Pasta Evangelists, and Allplants.

The cost of a food subscription box depends on the type and quantity of food and the brand. Prices can range from £3 to £10 per meal portion or serving, excluding delivery costs.

What other kinds of treats have Brits been gifting each other?

While food was by far the most popular lockdown gift, other types of gifts were given as well. Some of the other gifts that saw a significant increase in popularity in 2020 include:

Baking gifts: up 150%

Cooking gifts: up 71%

Gardening gifts: up 50%

Hobby gifts: up 20%

Art gifts: up 20%

Alcohol gifts: up 10%

Drink gifts: up 10%

