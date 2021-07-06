Do you have the best supermarket price comparison app?

Image source: Getty Images

After supermarket price comparison site MySupermarket closed, there was a scramble to find a replacement app. MySupermarket had it all: decent comparisons, great savings, and best of all, it was intuitive. Thankfully, there are some pretty great supermarket price comparison tools out there looking to fill those enormous shoes.

We take a look at the top alternatives to MySupermarket that claim to get you the best savings on your grocery shopping.

Apps you won’t see on this list are Comparasaurus and Compare Supermarkets as there seems to be no further development on these apps.

LatestDeals – a worthy entry for best supermarket price comparison app

LatestDeals was established to fill the gaping hole that MySupermarket’s departure left. It admits to not having all the bells and whistles you may have grown used to with MySupermarket, but it sure tries.

It grants its members access to over a thousand new deals every day through its intuitive app. Members also have the opportunity to earn free Amazon vouchers.

The app is free – LatestDeals makes its money through a commission earned on its affiliate sales. This means that every time you make a purchase, LatestDeals earns a commission. This allows them to keep the wheels in motion, like keeping the site and app up to date.

There is no shortage of discounted shopping through LatestDeals. Categories include books, fashion, kids, music, tech, travel, and more. Consumers should also keep an eye out for regular flash sales, freebies and competitions.

Which? – almost there

Which? offers a price comparison service that scrapes prices from major retailers such as Aldi, Tesco, Waitrose, and Sainsbury’s. It then compares them behind a paywall. The downside is that you’ll need to be a Which? subscriber to access the information. Subscriptions to the service start at £7.99 a month, or £79 a year.

It’s worth noting that the comparison is between a basket of around 200 ingredients. This may not be enough to get a comprehensive overview of the items you may need. Technically this isn’t an app, but it does the job. What’s more, keep an eye out for exclusive deals and vouchers.

Superizon – one to watch

The new kid on the supermarket block is Superizon. It’s a good option for those who haven’t found an app to fill their MySupermarket void. It offers a decent range of comparisons and covers most of the supermarkets.

While there’s not much information about the app on the great wide web, there are a few reviews on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The app seems to be a good fit for users, however, a word to the wise: keep it up to date to benefit from real-time deals.

A handy barcode scanner allows you to get real-time prices without having to make your way to a scanning point or the checkout. You can also save your basket so you’ll remember what you need before heading out to the stores. Another handy feature is that you can filter stores to limit your shopping to one store at a time.

