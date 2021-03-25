Coronavirus: £5k fine for going on international holiday

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



As a part of new coronavirus laws set to be voted on by MPs, people who leave England for an international holiday risk being fined a whopping £5,000. If passed, the new law will come into force on Monday 29 March.

Here’s what you need to know.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our new Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. Our latest tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

What is the new coronavirus fine for international holidays?

International holiday travel was already against the stay-at-home rules, which expire on Monday. The new law now makes it explicit. If passed, travelling out of the country will break a specific law that is backed by a fine.

Anyone who leaves the UK without a valid reason, such as work, education or medical treatment, will face a £5,000 fine. The new fine aims to discourage non-essential travel and protect the country from coronavirus infections imported from abroad.

It comes in the wake of a rise in cases in Europe and a sluggish roll-out of the vaccine. These two events have seriously cast doubt on the viability of summer holidays abroad.

When can I go on an international holiday?

Under the government’s current roadmap out of lockdown, the earliest date that people in England could be able to travel abroad for holidays is 17 May.

However, an announcement on whether people will be able to travel abroad may now be made sooner. A task force that’s looking into the matter will report its findings on 12 April.

But the existing timeline for easing lockdown measures will remain unchanged, according to the BBC. This includes the 12 April date for the reopening of domestic self-catering holidays and the 17 May date for foreign holidays.

The Prime Minister recently stated that it is too early to say whether holidays abroad will be possible. He added that he hoped to provide more information on this on 5 April.

Government ministers have also been warning people not to book summer holidays abroad just yet.

If foreign holidays are allowed to go ahead this summer, vaccine passports have been suggested as a way to allow people to travel without restrictions.

A traffic light system is also under consideration by ministers to allow Brits to go on holidays to lower-risk countries.

Under this system, people flying to some countries could be exempt from certain rules, including pre-departure Covid tests and mandatory quarantine when they come back.

Invest up to £20,000 tax free – before 6th April Would-be investors could make a big tax saving by taking advantage of the annual ISA allowance before it resets. A stocks and shares ISA allows tax-free investments of up to £20,000 each year. If you’re looking to learn more, MyWalletHero’s experts have reviewed and ranked some of the UK’s top ISA providers. Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.

Can I book an international holiday now?

You can book a foreign summer holiday, but keep in mind that there are some risks involved.

Whether or not you’ll actually be able to travel will depend on how events unfold in the coming weeks and months.

Of course, the easiest thing to do if you’re worried about travelling abroad would be to plan a local holiday instead.

How can I protect myself?

If you do decide to book a holiday abroad, be sure to protect yourself.

The first thing you can do is purchase travel insurance. Depending on the type of cover you buy, you may be able to get your money back if your holiday can’t go ahead due to Covid-related issues.

Also, consider booking your holiday as a package. Such holidays come with ATOL-protection. In case of a cancellation, you might be entitled to a full refund.

And lastly, think about picking up a travel credit card to use on your trip. The card’s foreign transaction fees are lower than those of regular credit cards. This can help you stretch your holiday budget a little further at a time when every penny counts.

Ready to find the credit card that’s right for your business? A great place to start is MyWalletHero’s list of the top business credit card offers.