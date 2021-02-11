Cold Weather Payment: what is it, and can I get it?

Image source: Getty Images

The Cold Weather Payment can help you keep your home warm during really cold winter weather. But how does it work, and who is eligible to apply for it? Let’s break it all down.

What is the Cold Weather Payment?

The Cold Weather Payment helps you cover fuel costs when it’s especially cold outside. The scheme runs between 1 November and 31 March each winter, and it’s available to people on certain qualifying benefits. It helps people on low incomes stay safe and warm, which is good news during lockdown, when we’re all at home more often!

The average temperature in your area must be zero degrees Celsius or below for at least seven consecutive days.

Measurements are based on what’s recorded by the weather station closest to your postcode.

It’s not the same as the Winter Fuel Payment or the Warm Home Discount, so even if you’re eligible for one scheme, you might not qualify for the others.

Who can get the Cold Weather Payment?

Since not everyone’s entitled to the Cold Weather Payment, how do you know if it applies to you? Well, it all comes down to which benefits you’re on or what other financial support you get. You should get the Cold Weather Payment if you’re on the following four benefits.

Pension Credit

If you’re on Pension Credit, you should get the payments.

Universal Credit

If you’re on Universal Credit and unemployed, you can get the payments. You might also qualify if you have a child under five or a disabled child living with you, or you have a disability and it limits how much you can work.

Income Support

If you’re on Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance or Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), you might qualify if:

You’re in a work-related support group (ESA)

There’s a disabled child, or a child under five living with you

You get a pensioner or disability premium, or Child Tax Credit, if there’s a disability premium included

You can also get the Cold Weather Payment if you’re on Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI).

The Cold Weather Payment won’t affect your other benefits. It’s just a top-up for you when you might need a little extra help with fuel bills.

How much can I get?

If you’re eligible for the Cold Weather Payment, you get £25 for each seven-day period that the average temperature in your area is zero degrees Celsius or below. So, for example, if there’s a really cold spell for three weeks, you’ll get £75.

The payment should arrive within two weeks of the ‘trigger’ week, and it’s paid into the same account you receive your other benefit payments.

How do I apply for the Cold Weather Payment?

Good news – there’s no need to apply for the scheme. If you’re on the qualifying benefits, you’ll automatically get the Cold Weather Payment when it’s due.

If you don’t get the payment and you think you’re entitled to it, contact your local Jobcentre Plus Office. They can check this for you.

Takeaway

The Cold Weather Payment can help you reduce your fuel bills when the weather turns especially cold. Just remember that it’s only triggered if freezing temperatures last for seven or more consecutive days, so it doesn’t apply if it only lasts for a day or two.

If you’re not entitled to the payment but you’re struggling to pay your energy bills, contact your suppliers as soon as possible to discuss your options. Or, you can always contact Citizens Advice for more help.

