These are the UK’s cheapest and most expensive cars to drive

Have you ever wondered which cars are the cheapest to run in the UK? Well, the latest research by Uswitch gives us the answer. Let’s break down what the study shows so you can see how your car stacks up against the competition.

Calculating running costs

To help shoppers choose a car they can afford, Uswitch worked out the average running costs of 100 cars on UK roads. So, while it’s not a list of all cars in the UK, it includes the most popular cars based on the number of active registrations. To calculate the average running costs, Uswitch identified:

number of miles per gallon

average cost per mile

annual fuel cost

annual insurance and breakdown cover cost

average yearly car maintenance cost

first year road tax cost

Combined, these figures give us the average cost of running different UK vehicles and help us identify the cheapest cars to run.

The most expensive cars to drive in the UK

Do you own one of the most expensive cars to run in the UK? Well, here’s what the research tells us.

Land Rover’s Range Rover costs the most to drive, with annual running costs exceeding £4,900. It also costs, on average, £1,223 a year to insure, which is again the highest on the list.

Next on the list is the Porsche 911, with running costs averaging just over £4,300. You’ll also pay roughly £0.58 per mile for fuel, which is steep.

Got a BMW X5? It’s third on the list, averaging over £4,100 in running costs and £0.56 per mile in fuel expenses.

Other cars with high annual runnings costs include the Ford Galaxy (£2,443.17), the Audi TT (£2,307.90) and the Mini Cooper (£2,118.80).

The UK’s cheapest cars to drive

According to the research, the cheapest car to run is the Kia Picanto. Insurance costs just £232 per year, on average, and yearly running costs come in at roughly £1,372.63. But if you’re not driving a Kia Picanto, here are some other cheap cars to drive.

The Citroen C1 costs only marginally more per year than the Kia – just over £1,383, on average.

Next up is the Peugeot 108, coming in at just over £1,405. As with the Kia and the Citroen, fuel only costs around £0.19 per mile.

Another popular model, the Renault Clio, costs £1,528.95 to run on average, with fuel costing about £0.21 per mile.

Got a Vauxhall Corsa? It sets you back roughly £1,549.52 per year. The Volkswagen Golf only costs slightly more (£1,562.03). Surprisingly, there’s also an Audi on the list of cheapest cars to run. The Audi A1 costs only £0.21 per mile to fill up.

How to save money on car running costs

Don’t have one of the UK’s cheapest cars to drive? Well, don’t despair. Here are some other ways you can save money on car running costs.

It’s never a good idea to let your car insurance auto-renew each year. Instead, shop around for a cheaper insurance premium on comparison websites like MoneySuperMarket.

Rather than filling up at the first petrol station you drive by, check the price of fuel. You might find you can get it cheaper if you drive a little further.

When it’s time to book your MOT, compare prices at different garages.

And finally, don’t forget to perform regular car maintenance. By checking your car regularly, you’re more likely to spot minor faults before they become major repair jobs.

The cheapest cars in the UK

Knowing the cheapest cars to run can help you make smarter decisions when you’re buying your next car. Just remember, though, that the cost always varies depending on factors such as your car insurance policy, your annual mileage, and your maintenance costs.

Before buying your next car, make sure you can afford the expense, and don’t take out more credit to buy a car than you can afford.

