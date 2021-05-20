Image source: Getty Images

Climate change is becoming more and more of a pressing issue for consumers. Plastic in our oceans, extreme weather events and fossil fuel use are all making us think about our choices. One thing each of us can do is shop more sustainably. But what is the impact of shopping sustainably on your personal finances?

We take a look at whether you can actually save money if you shop sustainably.

What is sustainable shopping?

Sustainable shopping is purchasing things that have minimal impact on the environment. This could involve buying items that don’t have plastic wrapping. Or you might consider how much water was used to make a specific product. It could even be choosing to buy second-hand, or purchasing reusable items over disposable ones.

Sustainable shopping covers a lot of different everyday items that we buy – from our food and drink to clothing and fashion.

Can you save money shopping sustainably?

According to a study by sustainable packaging initiative Beyond the Box, 23% of Britons believe that shopping sustainably is ‘too expensive for most people’. But what if you could actually save money by making more eco-friendly choices?

Food

When it comes to food, there are several different factors when it comes to sustainability. These include packaging, locality, seasonality and growing practices.

Shopping for fruit and vegetables that are in season can actually save you money. While you may be able to get strawberries in the supermarket in mid-winter, the likelihood is that they will have been imported from another country. If you wait until the summer and find strawberries grown closer to home, not only are you shopping sustainably, but they are likely to be far cheaper.

Packaging

How our food is packaged makes a big difference to the environment. Choosing to buy loose, unwrapped food can actually save you money and help the environment. This is compared to buying plastic-wrapped organic produce.

Clothes

The fashion industry has been widely criticised for its environmental impact. The rise of fast fashion and a widespread discount culture shows that the industry has a lot of work to do. Consumers are starting to take a more considered approach to what they buy. But there is a fear that many can’t afford to.

While ‘sustainable fashion brands’ may have too high a price tag, there are ways to shop for clothes sustainably and save money.

Shopping for second-hand items either online or in a charity shop is not only cheaper but also good for the environment.

Meanwhile, there has been a rise in clothing swap events and re-selling apps. For example, swopped.co.uk enables you to send unwanted clothes and swap them for new ones. While the reGAIN app helps you to donate your clothes to charity. In return, you can get discount coupons towards your next purchase.

Reusables

Investing in reusables can save you money in the long term. For example, you could save up to £42 a year in plastic bag charges just by remembering to take your own to the supermarket. Or, if you’re a regular coffee drinker, you could save up to £100 a year by taking your own cup along to chains such as Pret, Costa and Starbucks.

You can also save money and be more sustainable when buying items like cotton wool pads or sanitary care. While the initial cost of buying a reusable menstrual cup may seem high, in the long run, you can save money on purchasing disposable sanitary products each month.

