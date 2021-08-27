Brits to spend £2.1 billion on new wedding outfits

Image source: Getty Images

Weddings have been curtailed, postponed and cancelled during the pandemic. Now that restrictions have been lifted, a significant number of ceremonies and receptions are set to take place in the second half of 2021. But, what does this mean for our spending? Read on to find out.

Wedding receptions get the go-ahead

Since the UK government lifted nearly all lockdown restrictions on 19 July, wedding ceremonies and receptions have been allowed to go ahead largely as normal.

Some venues may still be imposing their own restrictions, but the vast majority are allowing weddings to go ahead restriction free.

Many couples are keen to tie the knot after postponing their weddings multiple times. Others – having had sleepless nights worrying whether their weddings can go ahead – are very relieved.

In fact, according to American Express, approximately six in 10 (61%) UK guests attending a wedding this year have already experienced a postponement due to the pandemic.

With restrictions finally lifted, it’s fair to say a lot of people will be attending weddings this year.

All attending guests will therefore have the age-old dilemma of what to wear. It seems many are opting to solve this problem by splashing out on a new outfit for the special occasion.

Fashion and beauty top the bill

New research from American Express has found that British wedding guests are treating themselves to new outfits and beauty products to mark the special occasion.

According to the research, on average Brits attending weddings will spend £130 on a new outfit in 2021. This suggests a total spend of around £2.1 billion solely on wedding outfits across the UK this year.

But it’s not just wedding outfits that guests are spending their money on. The research has also found that wedding goers will spend an average of £84 on hair, beauty and grooming products and treatments for the big day.

This equates to an extra £1.3 billion spent across the UK population.

So, in total, Brits could spend £3.4 billion on wedding fashion and beauty in 2021 – not a small sum!

American Express says this high level of spending on fashion and beauty is reflective of the increased anticipation among Brits attending weddings in 2021.

The past year or so has been very disruptive for wedding planners, brides, grooms and guests due to Covid-19 enforced restrictions. Now, it seems people are looking to take advantage of being restriction free.

A third to spend more on weddings

The notion of splashing the cash on wedding outfits is not new. People have been doing it for years.

The big change is that – after nearly 18 months of restrictions – individuals are looking to spend far more than before.

The research from American Express says that nearly one-third (31%) of wedding guests are planning to spend more on their outfits this year than they would have done before the pandemic.

The lifting of restrictions has released pent up anticipation. And many people will be celebrating with friends and family for the first time in more than 18 months. As a result, nearly two thirds (62%) said they don’t mind spending more on celebrations with their loved ones now that they can again.

