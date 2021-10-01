Breaking up with your broadband provider to become pain-free!

Image source: Getty images

Have you ever tried to switch broadband providers but ended up stressed out dealing with the new and the old? Having to work out end dates and start dates, and keeping your fingers crossed that you don’t lose your internet for a week can take its toll.

Soon, there will be just one thing to do when switching your broadband. Ofcom will soon introduce a new service that will make switching as easy as changing your energy provider. Simple! Let’s take a look.

Making it easier to switch broadband providers

One Touch Switch should make it as easy as possible to break up with your broadband provider. Found a better deal? Great! You should soon be able to move on to cheaper broadband with no fuss.

At the moment, it’s relatively easy to switch between providers who use Openreach’s broadband network. If you want to move from BT to Sky, the process is relatively painless.

However, if there’s any sort of switch between networks or technologies – say from Virgin Media to TalkTalk – then you’re looking at dealing with both the new and old supplier at the same time. You could also find your existing provider will try to stop you from switching.

The new One Touch Switch service will take all of this away. The added bonus is that suppliers will also have to compensate customers if they are left without the use of the internet for more than one working day during a changeover. In the post-pandemic ‘let’s work from home’ era, this is a big plus.

Saving you money

What really matters here is that by streamlining the process of switching broadband suppliers, you could save money.

Much like home insurance or energy, broadband packages vary. It should be a case that you compare suppliers and find the best deal for you.

But the difficulty and hassle of switching broadband providers currently puts many of us off. Data from Ofcom shows that more than 40% of people have been put off switching because of the hassle involved.

With the introduction of One Touch Switch, switching broadband providers will be pretty much the same as switching current accounts. You will take out your deal with your new broadband provider, and they will sort the rest out. So there will be no more coordinating the switch, facing double payments or being left with no internet connection.

The catch

The catch is that this isn’t happening right away. All suppliers must introduce the service by April 2023, which is still 18 months away.

There has also been criticism that the new service hasn’t really addressed the issue of pay TV providers. It may well be that your broadband is bundled up with voice calls and pay TV. So how can you separate it out and achieve a seamless switch in that case?

Unfortunately, that seems to be a problem for another day.

Remember to compare

While it may become easier to switch, it’s not always obvious who to switch to. You may find that broadband comparison sites are a great tool for comparing like for like.

You will need to think about your usage and what kind of broadband speed you are going to need. If you work from home or have teenagers who like to upload multiple TikTok videos, then you are probably going to need a fast service!

It may also depend on what is available in your area. It’s best to look at whether it’s a fixed-term contract and whether there are any usage caps.

Finally, make sure the price is right. If you are entering into a fixed-term contract, think about whether this is something you can afford to pay for the next 12, 18 or 24 months.

