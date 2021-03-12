Break old money habits fast with these tips

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



If you’re trying to get your finances on track, old money habits can undermine your progress. No matter how much you work on making better financial decisions, you still need to change the things that are holding you back.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our new Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. Our latest tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

Let’s take a look at some common old habits and how to overcome them.

Old Habit: Living without an emergency fund

Not having an emergency fund is a sure way to end up in debt. Or if you’re already in debt, it’s a sure way to go deeper into it.

What to do instead: Experts recommend having three months’ worth of living expenses saved up for the unexpected. But if that seems like a huge number, start small. Set a goal of saving £500 or £1,000 within the next three to six months. This could involve taking on a side job or finding some work online to up your earnings so you can save faster.

Old Habit: Living on credit

Credit cards and loans have their place and purpose, but if you rely on them constantly for everyday living, the debt cycle is unlikely to end. It’s one thing to take on a loan to buy a home or consolidate debt. It’s very different to use your credit card regularly for eating out, buying clothes or going on holiday.

What to do instead: If you’re overwhelmed by debt, talk to a financial advisor or a non-profit like the Money Advice Service to see what your options are. They can help you figure out a way to pay off the debt you already have. This might include paying more than just the minimum monthly repayments and not charging more things to your credit cards.

Invest up to £20,000 tax free – before 6th April Would-be investors could make a big tax saving by taking advantage of the annual ISA allowance before it resets. A stocks and shares ISA allows tax-free investments of up to £20,000 each year. If you’re looking to learn more, MyWalletHero’s experts have reviewed and ranked some of the UK’s top ISA providers. Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.

What to do instead: Once you understand where your money is going, you can then set up specific financial goals, such as “save £1,000 for a holiday” or “pay off my car by next September”.

Old habit: Making late payments

Sure, late payments come with fees and penalties. But they also cost you in the form of a lower credit score, which can then affect your ability to get a mortgage or a good interest rate on a loan.

What to do instead: Setting automatic payments online is the easiest way to avoid late payments. But if you’re paying late because you don’t have enough money, it’s time to look at your expenses and see what you can eliminate. Cutting down on unnecessary expenses – unused gym memberships, too much eating out – can help you keep up with basic bills.

Old habit: Using shopping as entertainment

Shopping can feel fulfilling: you spend a few hours looking at nice things and then eventually take home one (or a few) of them. But shopping for entertainment because you’re bored rather than shopping for a purpose can be dangerous for your budget.

What to do instead: Shopping addiction is real. If you suspect you might have a problem, talk to your doctor. Otherwise, find other ways to entertain yourself. Go for a walk with your dog, join a virtual book club or take a class online.

Join our mailing list If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Sign Up