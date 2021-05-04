Asda to start selling second-hand clothes

Image source: Getty Images

Asda, the UK retail giant has begun selling second-hand clothes at stores across the UK. Here is what we know so far about this brand new initiative that’s certain to be a boon to thrifty shoppers.

Why has Asda started selling second-hand clothes?

Asda was already selling clothes to customers through its clothing division, George. George is actually the second-largest retailer of clothing in the UK by volume.

And now, following a successful trial in a store in Leeds last October, Asda has started stocking and selling used garments across the UK in major cities such as London, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

The company will be partnering with wholesaler Preloved Vintage Kilo for this initiative.

It is part of the retailer’s ‘George for Good‘ campaign, which is focused on creating fashion and homeware products that are fit for the future.

According to Asda, the new move will give pre-worn garments a “new lease on life”, providing customers with an opportunity to buy second-hand clothing and preventing thousands of tons of pre-worn garments from ending up in landfill each year.

Preloved’s managing director said that in a world where people are becoming more environmentally conscious, the partnership with Asda will help bring sustainable fashion to the mainstream.

Where can I shop for second-hand clothes at Asda?

Asda hopes to have up to 52 stores stocking second-hand collections by early summer. At the moment, 10 Asda stores have already started selling pre-worn garments:

Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne Edinburgh Boldon, North East England Govan, Glasgow Leicester Longwell Green, Bristol Brighton Bedminster, Bristol Eastleigh, Hampshire Middleton, Leeds

The branches that hope to start selling second-hand clothes by early summer include:

Park Royal New Wembley Slough Isle of Dog Old Kent Road Barking Hounslow Hayes Colindale Roehampton Cambridge Hulme Ashton Trafford Park Longsight Preston Fulwood Portsmouth Southampton Ipswich Stoke Park Nottingham West Bridgeford Hyson Green Halesowen Great Bridge Coventry Abbey Park Coventry Supercentre West Dundee Sheffield Supercentre Sheffield Mosbrough Shrewsbury Cheltenham Swansea Cardiff Supercentre Pentwyn Liverpool Sefton Liverpool Bootle Lincoln Asda Living Pudsey Killingbeck York Belfast Asda Living Gateshead

Do any other major supermarkets sell second-hand clothes?

Asda is the first major supermarket in the UK to start selling second-hand clothes in its stores.

However, selling second-hand clothing is an idea that is increasingly being embraced by other types of stores as more people become conscious of fashion sustainability.

For example, in 2019, high-end department store chain Selfridges teamed up with clothing resale website Vestiaire Collection to start selling second-hand clothes.

Can I sell my old clothes for cash?

Asda’s George also recently launched a ‘Take Back’ scheme that rewards customers with 10% off at George for taking their old garments to the store.

Other clothing retailers running recycling schemes that allow customers to return used items to stores include Primark and M&S.

However, if you want to sell your old clothes for actual cash, there are several online marketplaces where you can do so. Depop, Vinted and Asos Vintage are a few examples.

Indeed, selling used clothing is a great way to earn some extra cash while also helping to reduce waste and protect the environment. For more information on how to do this, take a look at our guide on how to sell your used clothes for cash.

Remember that even second-hand clothes must be in good, wearable condition in order to have any resale value, so also check out our guide on how you can preserve second-hand clothes to sell them for cash.

